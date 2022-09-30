 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Eagles Auxiliary plans pork tenderloin dinner

Local News

The Eagles Auxiliary will be having a pork tenderloin dinner from 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, at Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St., in Fremont.

Everyone is welcome to attend.

