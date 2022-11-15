 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Eagles Auxiliary to host Saturday craft show

  • Updated
An Eagles Auxiliary Craft Show will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St., in Fremont.

Admission is free. Lunch will be served.

