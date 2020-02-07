The Eagles Club in Fremont is looking to drum up new business by introducing corn hole tournaments.
Club trustee Brian Villwok said the Eagles is looking to target a younger audience in the face of declining membership. Over the past 25 years, he said club membership in Fremont has dropped from around 5,000 members to just 400.
By introducing corn hole tournaments to the public, Villwok said the club has seen the number of people who visit the club grow.
“Corn hole is a great idea, people do it all the time, whether it’s camping or tailgating, so that’s something we felt was a growing event that people are really doing,” he said.
Anywhere from 10 to 39 teams have signed up for tournaments on a given night, Villwok said. Public play sessions are held every Wednesday beginning at 7 p.m. and tournaments are held on the second Sunday of every month beginning at 1 p.m.
“We did the first tournament and it’s really went over well,” he said.
Villwok has worked with several local businesses, including First National Bank, Bixby Financial and Tailgate motor company, and individual donors to help get the corn hole tournaments off the ground.
A local Fremont resident even created custom boards for the tournament.
“We always appreciate donating,” he said.
Prizes can range from pure gold eagle coins for tournament winners to Godfather’s pizza to the worst two teams. Villwok said the whole goal of the tournament is to give people a good time.
“It’s an affordable way for people to come and take part in a local event that’s good family fun,” he said.
Villwok hopes the strong initial turnout from the public is an indicator for the future. Bringing awareness to the Eagles Club is a top priority.
“We’re just trying to bring awareness to the area, if we close it doesn’t do anybody any good,” he said. “It’s something that’s out there for people out there to do.”