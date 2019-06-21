The Fremont Eagles Club will host a cornhole tournament at 1 p.m. Sunday in the club’s ballroom.
The entry fee is $20 per team.
Hotdogs will be $2 and hamburgers will be $4. There also will be drink specials, drawings and more for all in attendance.
