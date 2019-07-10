The Fremont Eagles Club will be hosting a craft and vendor show from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
There will a variety of crafts, honey and goat items, outside yard decorations and vendors such as Watkins, Avon, Usborne Books, Scentsy Candles and Mom’s Popcorn.
Biscuits and gravy and cinnamon rolls will be served for breakfast. Homemade chicken salad and sloppy joes will be served for lunch on Friday while barbecue pork sandwiches will be served on Saturday. Hot beef and hot turkey will be served for dinner.
Everyone is welcome.