Eagles meeting to be held this week

There will be a regularly scheduled Eagles Aerie #200 men's meeting held Wednesday May 13th, 2020 at the Fremont Eagles Club located at 649 N. Main St., starting at 7 p.m.
In addition to the normal business matters, the third and final reading of the proposed by-laws changes will be read, discussed and voted upon. Also there will be a reading of nominations of new officers for the upcoming year.
Anyone who is interested in becoming an officer should attend this meeting.
