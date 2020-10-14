Early voting for general election lagging behind May primary numbers

Mytty said it was unclear what factors influenced the decrease in early voter turnout.

“We don’t know what factors are influencing it,” he said. “Is it COVID-19 or is it just early ballots in themselves? I don’t know.”

Mytty said all the county can do is move forward with its current plan ahead of the general election.

“All we can do is do what we have always done, which is to plan accordingly.”

The added challenge of preparing for an election under the umbrella of COVID-19 has also trickled down to the candidates running for office.

Mayoral candidate Joey Spellerberg said he has been forced to approach his campaign from a different perspective due to the pandemic.

“That has been a challenge given the current environment we’re in, but I’ve been able to do it safely and had some great conversations while just trying to understand the goals of our community,” he said in an interview with the Tribune. “That’s been one of the joys of the campaign for me.”

Mayoral candidate Glen Ellis has also been forced to switch up his campaign game plan due to the pandemic.