Early voting for general election lagging behind May primary numbers

In May, Dodge County experienced its largest turnout for a primary ever with more than 9,000 ballots cast.
An overwhelming majority of ballots cast for the primary came from early voters. Of the 9,254 total votes cast, 7,275 came through early voting methods, according to Dodge County Clerk Fred Mytty.
Now, with just three weeks until the Nov. 3 general election, Mytty said the county is seeing a decline in early voting registration.
Early voting ballots have still more than doubled from the 2016 election, which Mytty said brought in 2,832. However, the estimated 5,800 early voting ballots cast for the general election lag behind the number of votes cast for the primary five months ago.
“We thought, as a general rule, that the number would continue to climb as more people had the option of voting early at their convenience,” Mytty said. “Then, with the primary, we had that record number of early voting ballots. We were just assuming that we would have a record in the general election, too.”
Instead, Mytty predicted that many voters in Dodge County will vote in-person on election day.
“In my eyes, there’s going to be a large turnout at the polls,” he said.
Almost 16,000 ballots were cast in Dodge County during the 2016 General Election. More than 12,000 ballots were cast during the 2018 election.
Mytty said it was unclear what factors influenced the decrease in early voter turnout.
“We don’t know what factors are influencing it,” he said. “Is it COVID-19 or is it just early ballots in themselves? I don’t know.”
Mytty said all the county can do is move forward with its current plan ahead of the general election.
“All we can do is do what we have always done, which is to plan accordingly.”
The added challenge of preparing for an election under the umbrella of COVID-19 has also trickled down to the candidates running for office.
Support Local Journalism
Mayoral candidate Joey Spellerberg said he has been forced to approach his campaign from a different perspective due to the pandemic.
“That has been a challenge given the current environment we’re in, but I’ve been able to do it safely and had some great conversations while just trying to understand the goals of our community,” he said in an interview with the Tribune. “That’s been one of the joys of the campaign for me.”
Mayoral candidate Glen Ellis has also been forced to switch up his campaign game plan due to the pandemic.
Through September, Ellis had outdoor meet-and-greet events for voters to learn more about his mayoral campaign.
“It was just a great way for me to get to meet people and for them to come up to a safe ground and have a great conversation about the community,” he told the Tribune.
Voting on Nov. 3 will mirror that of the primary in May, according to Mytty.
“We have all the same equipment that the Secretary of State’s office provided in the primary,” he said.
Voters who have an early voting ballot may drop off their ballot at a dedicated election drop-off box located in the alley behind the Dodge County Courthouse.
Additionally, a drop-off box is located near security at the entrance to the courthouse. Voters may also drop off their ballots at the county clerk’s office.
With the reduced number of early voting ballots, Mytty said the county is expecting to be able to release results on election night. While the law prohibits the county from releasing any results until 8 p.m. on election night, Mytty said early ballots can begin being counted 24 hours prior to the opening of the polls.
Between counting early ballots, the county will collect ballots across all precincts before circling back to collect ballots from Fremont at 5 p.m.
“I’m planning on getting everything done by election night,” he said.
Mytty said he is looking forward to the end of the election. Preparing for both the primary and general election under a pandemic provided Mytty with plenty of additional challenges.
“Come Nov. 4, it’s going to be good,” he said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.