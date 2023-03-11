Todd and Monica Eby are happy to bring their collective artistic talent to a community they feel is both welcoming and vibrant with opportunity.

They own the new Eby Fine Art Studio in downtown Fremont.

“Todd and I met in art school in Omaha and have always dreamed of having our own business together,” Monica Eby said. “He followed the path of graphic design, and I followed other careers including raising our three daughters. I put art on the back shelf of my life.”

Both Todd and Monica Eby were born in O’Neill.

“Todd grew up there, but my family moved to St. Louis when I was 6 months old,” Monica said. “We moved around a few times, but I grew up in North Platte and graduated high school in Grand Island.”

When Monica began attending college in Omaha, it was her first time in that city.

“A year later Todd also moved there, and that’s when we met,” she said. “I told my mom I had met an O’Neill boy, and she recalled meeting him as an infant in his mother’s arms before we moved away, not realizing that was her future son-in-law.”

Todd and Monica showed signs of creative talent in their formative years. Monica started out in fashion design and Todd pursued graphic arts.

“I ended up changing majors just before we met,” Monica said. “We both attended the Fashion and Art Institute of Dallas in Omaha.”

Four years ago Monica felt what she calls a “strong pull” in her heart to take what she had placed on the back shelf and move it to the forefront of her life.

“I just needed to see what would happen,” she said. “I knew it was the arts, so I got involved with a nonprofit organization called the 402 Arts Collective. That’s what began my creative journey back to my most authentic self.”

In 2022, the Ebys moved into a lake house at Emerson Estates, on the south side of Fremont.

“It turned out to be a God thing,” Todd said. “We had been living in Omaha for about 30 years, and our rent had gone up for the second time. So we felt it was time for a move.”

Todd and Monica had dreamed of living in a lake house.

“It’s wonderful,” Todd said. “We have big picture windows, a sandy beach just outside our door, gorgeous views. We love it.”

Once they had their new home, it was time for the Ebys to begin establishing themselves in their new community.

“We jumped into the creative community and connected with Glen Ellis and Milady Coffeehouse during the Art Walk last year,” Monica said. “Glen just happened to be building a suite on the back side of the Milady. We looked and just knew it was for us.”

The Eby Fine Art Studio is part of what is now being referred to as Fremont’s Creative District.

“Once we moved to Fremont, we wanted to get involved with the creative community there,” Todd said. “So we became members of the Fremont (Area) Art Association. They had sent out an invitation to artists to be involved in the Art Walk of August of 2022. We were connected to the Milady coffee house and presented our work. From there, Glen showed us the space we now call our lesson studio/gallery.”

Because the space was still under construction, the Ebys had a “soft” opening in early December 2022.

“We didn’t have the utilities up and running yet,” Todd said. “But at least people could come in and see what we’re about.”

Not knowing many people in Fremont, the Ebys have worked hard to stay available and be good contributors to the community, building relationships with parents and students who want to explore their creative side.

“I adore creating and pushing the limits of my own creative voice,” Monica said. “But we also have a passion to teach art techniques and to see young people and adults grow in confidence, explore their own creative path.”

The first class the Ebys began offering is called Intro to Drawing for kids ages 7 to 12.

“We start them out with pencil drawings,” Todd said, “then move them on to colored pencils, then they start learning to use pastels, watercolors and finally acrylics.”

Children also learn how to sculpt with clay.

“We call this class Sketch to Sculpt,” Todd said. “Kids get to sketch the images they want to make.”

On Tuesdays, Eby Fine Art has a class for homeschooled children.

Bennett Kindler, 8, is one of Monica’s students.

“He is doing amazing work with Monica,” said Bennett’s mom, Brianna. “I’m not one to sit and do art with my kids, so it’s great to have someone like Monica, who’s so good at teaching. She helps him a lot with his technique.”

Eby Fine Art will be featuring a booth at the Artisan Market at the May Brothers building from 9 a.m. to 3 pm. April 29 with student works for sale.

“It’s a great opportunity for the students to feature their work and for the community to encourage young artists on their journey of creativity,” Monica said.

Those interested can register for Aha Art Summer Camps beginning in June. Classes are small, and seating is limited.

“We’ve been getting the word out that we not only create original artwork but also do commissions and teach art lessons to children and adults,” Monica said. “Fremont has been a welcoming community and is growing the creative community in the downtown area. We feel blessed to be a part of it.”

Eby Fine Art is at the rear of Milady Coffeehouse, 105 E. Sixth St., Ste. 102 in Fremont. For additional information visit www.ebyfineart.com.