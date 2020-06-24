4-H club wins Youth Philanthropy Contest

Club member Tucker Kruse enjoyed the endeavor.

“It was a fun learning project to do with my friends in the 4-H club,” he said. “I liked the learning process from start to finish. It will be great for the community to see the benches when they are at the Saunders County Fairgrounds.”

The Saunders County Ag Society announced via its Facebook page that it’s still planning to have most of the events for the fair and is working with its local health department to make sure the event is safe and fun.

This year’s fair is set for July 26-Aug. 2 in Wahoo.

In the meantime, Melissa Diers, FACF executive director, commended the youth for their project.

“It’s another fantastic project idea from our creative 4-H club members,” Diers said. “It’s a great way to allow them to make a difference in a way that will help lots of people for hopefully a long time. It was a great project that combines service to community with the talents of these kiddos.”

Diers cites the importance of the philanthropy contest.