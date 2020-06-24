4-H club wins Youth Philanthropy Contest

Even the most enthusiastic fairgoer may just need to sit down for a while.
This year, Saunders County fairgoers will be able to sit on some new benches due to the efforts of a 4-H club.
The Mid Bluffs Livestock 4-H Club recently won the 2019-2020 Youth Philanthropy Contest through the Fremont Area Community Foundation.
FACF awarded the club $1,000 for its project called “The Arbor Trail Update.”
In 1999, the club established the trail between the open class and 4-H buildings so fairgoers would have a shady place to sit and relax. The trail also serves as a walkway between other buildings.
The club maintains the trail each year.
Throughout the years, however, original wooden benches on the trail have become weathered.
Club members have replaced boards on the benches, but wanted to install new, recycled plastic benches, said Leigh Feala, FACF advancement associate.
After receiving funds from the community foundation, the 4-H club received funding from other sources for three additional benches.
Youth in the club range in age from 7 to 17.
On June 18, club members gathered to assemble the benches with some assistance from parents.
Club member Tucker Kruse enjoyed the endeavor.
“It was a fun learning project to do with my friends in the 4-H club,” he said. “I liked the learning process from start to finish. It will be great for the community to see the benches when they are at the Saunders County Fairgrounds.”
The Saunders County Ag Society announced via its Facebook page that it’s still planning to have most of the events for the fair and is working with its local health department to make sure the event is safe and fun.
This year’s fair is set for July 26-Aug. 2 in Wahoo.
In the meantime, Melissa Diers, FACF executive director, commended the youth for their project.
“It’s another fantastic project idea from our creative 4-H club members,” Diers said. “It’s a great way to allow them to make a difference in a way that will help lots of people for hopefully a long time. It was a great project that combines service to community with the talents of these kiddos.”
Diers cites the importance of the philanthropy contest.
“It’s important that kids have the opportunity to learn about giving back to their community,” Diers said. “A lot of youth have a natural inclination to help others and through programs like Youth Philanthropy Contest we can develop those instincts and provide opportunities for them to take their desires to help others to another level.”
Diers added that many times kids have creative ideas of how they’d like to make life better for those around them, but don’t necessarily have the resources.
“They provide the energy and enthusiasm and great ideas and we provide the funds to help them execute their project,” she said.
At the same time, youth can learn that although they’re young and don’t have a lot of resources, they can still make a difference, she said.
Fundamentally, they can learn skills, such as how to work together to achieve a common goal.
“What we’re most excited about is that they’re provided the opportunity to experience the joy of helping others,” she said. “It’s our hope that they continue to look for ways to be of service and ways to give back to their community throughout their lifetime.”
