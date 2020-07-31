A daughter's fatal fight leaves Fremont family grappling as schools prepare to open

After researching the effects of the virus, Kristy said she found similar situations where children were initially diagnosed only to pass away shortly after.

“ ... They started discovering that it was the reaction of sepsis,” Kristy said. “The body became so overwhelmed by the virus that they would go into shock. If you don’t know the warning signs, you’d think they’re still just going through the normal things you just saw the doctor for, when really they have a plethora of new issues that are more imminent.”

Kristy said there was never a moment where she believed that what her daughter was fighting was fatal.

“I had that feeling in the back of mind that if I could just get through that moment, it would be fine,” she said.

Starting over

Kristy was 18 weeks pregnant with Anna when Katie died. She said there was a moment after her daughter died where they realized the family would have to begin again.

“You have that moment where you realize that the little baby you’re going to have isn’t going to come out a 5-year-old ready for kindergarten,” she said. “That moment was very, very hard to realize that we weren’t just going to go back to having a 5-year-old in kindergarten. We had to start over.”