A special connection on ice: Midland ice hockey player inspires local 2nd grade girl

Ice hockey players are often seen as tough, gruff athletes ready to drop the gloves and brawl with their opponents. The slamming of bodies and jarring impacts into the boards, as well as the sharp blades of ice skating, make it a dangerous sport.

The stereotypical ice hockey player is frequently seen as a grizzled behemoth, often with missing teeth.

Not a kind, gentle teacher inspiring tiny children a fraction of their size with empathy and care.

But for one local 8-year-old girl who has battled developmental disabilities her entire life, those stereotypical perceptions of ice hockey players were nowhere to be found during what several community members describe as one of the most touching and inspirational moments of their careers.

Angie Wyle, ice rink director at the Fremont Family YMCA, recently contacted the Fremont Tribune about the story of a Midland University ice hockey captain Zach Eddington gently and kindly teaching a local second grade girl — Nevaeh — to ice skate despite the challenges presented by her multiple disabilities.

“It was one of the most touching moments I’ve seen in my 15-year career doing this,” Wyle said of the recent interactions between Eddington and Nevaeh during the Second Grade Learn to Skate program, which the YMCA does in partnership with the Fremont Public Schools.

The Tribune is not using Nevaeh’s last name or publishing photographs of her face at the request of her mother, Kyla, due to privacy issues. Her mother, Kyla, said Nevaeh has, “a speech disorder and developmental disability.”

Kyla said her daughter has been involved in multiple YMCA programs aside from the ice skating, including soccer, volleyball and day care. She said the welcoming environment and caring staff have helped Nevaeh learn and grow despite the challenges she faces from her disabilities, which includes being non-verbal.

“(Nevaeh’s) had development delays with walking and talking. She’s got low muscle tone and she is susceptible to broken bones,” Kyla explained. “For her, just being able to ice skate was a huge breakthrough for her.”

Nevaeh is a student at Howard Elementary School in Fremont, and this past fall took part in the educational “Second Grade Learn to Skate” program which sees all second-graders in the district hit the ice at the Fremont Family YMCA to learn how to ice skate.

The program, Wyle explained, has been in existence for at least 15 years and is part of the district physical education curriculum. Students take part in three classes on the ice, and their teachers include dozens of volunteers from both the women’s and men’s ice hockey teams at Midland University.

For Nevaeh, her special connection was developed with Zach Eddington, a junior from Illinois on the Midland men’s ice hockey team.

Wyle said the three-day scene that unfolded on the ice was inspirational to witness, and was a revelation of how powerful an understanding and caring mentor can be to a child with disabilities.

“(Nevaeh) took to Zach, and he took to her,” Wyle said. “By the third day, she was skating all by herself because of Zach’s help. He gave her all the time she needed to be comfortable.”

For Eddington, the opportunity to volunteer and teach and inspire local children is a blessing. He said he was not aware of the program before he arrived at Midland to play ice hockey, but since he’s become a volunteer ice skating mentor, he’s found joy and felt like he is making a difference.

“It is super important,” Eddington said of the teach to skate program. “With all of us (Midland players) being from all over the place — we’ve got guys from all over the world — you bring that experience (and culture) to the people in a small town.”

During his first encounter with Nevaeh, Eddington said there was a shortage of walkers used to assist new ice skaters, and he saw Nevaeh huddling near the boards on the side of the rink alone.

“There weren’t enough walkers. I asked her if she wanted to skate with me. We held hands, and I tried to get her to skate on her own. Then she jumped into my arms,” Eddington recalled. “I made it my mission that she had a good time. I enjoyed seeing her happy, she was ecstatic. It was kind of a joy (for me).”

Midland University ice hockey head coach Jan Dam said he is elated his players from both the men’s and women’s teams can help local children learn to ice skate, saying it was a critical part of the university’s efforts to partner with the wider Fremont community.

“We usually have about six to seven players from both teams on the ice helping at each session,” Dam said. “I think the second grade program is critical for the community. It is a help to kids to teach and show leadership. It is about creating relationships.”

Dam said Eddington is both a valuable player to the team, and the community. He said he is proud one of his team captains was helpful and caring to a child learning the difficult task of ice skating.

“That story made me really proud,” Dam said of Eddington and Nevaeh’s interactions. “It is why we are in the community, to help.”

For Nevaeh’s mother Kyla, the extra effort from Eddington as well as the class to teach second-graders to learn to ice skate at the YMCA and through the school district is appreciated and welcome.

“I think it is very important to let kids do these things and learn and to do it in a supportive environment,” Kyla said. “To let (disabled) children to do things other kids do. Nevaeh was very thrilled. It is important to keep these kinds of programs going and growing.”