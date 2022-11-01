Actors get second chance at roles in 'The Drowsy Chaperone'

Reagan Gausman remembers the email.

It was the spring of 2020.

Gausman was a freshman with a leading role in Midland University’s production of “The Drowsy Chaperone.” The student from Columbus memorized her lines and worked hard on the dance-related part of the show.

“As a freshman getting such a big role was really exciting for me,” Gausman said.

Then COVID-19 began a deadly sweep across the nation, closing businesses and schools. Midland closed in-person classes and activities.

“The Drowsy Chaperone” wasn’t staged that spring.

Now, Gausman is getting a second chance as MU prepares to stage a new production of “The Drowsy Chaperone.” Shows start at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 10-12 and 2 p.m. Nov. 13 in Kimmel Theatre on the university campus.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for students, seniors and Fremont Midland Entertainment Series members.

“Drowsy Chaperone” offers comedy, music and romance and involves a character called, “The Man in the Chair,” who loves musical theater.

Speaking directly to the audience, he talks about one of his favorite shows – a 1920s musical.

As the man speaks, “The Drowsy Chaperone” comes to life in his apartment.

“It’s a very typical, early musical theater story full of fun characters and silly situations,” said Dan Hays, MU director of theater activities.

Yet along with classic musical elements, “Drowsy Chaperone” has some modern flavor.

Gausman, now a senior at MU, has the role of Janet Van De Graaff.

Janet is a famous showgirl trying to decide if she wants to give up her life of glamor and fame to marry a man named, Robert.

“She’s very dramatic,” Gausman said of her character. “I love her.”

Gausman said she doesn’t relate to Janet, but appreciates the character.

“She brings out a lot of good things in me,” Gausman said. “She’s very confident and very self-assured and so it’s been really fun to sing my songs and act my part and dance with the mindset of ‘everyone loves me.’ It boosts my confidence and makes me feel glamorous, too.”

Gausman recalls her freshman year. Back then, she’d won the role of Janet and looked forward to that production.

“When you put that much work and effort into something, you want to have that cathartic moment of doing your last show and letting other people see your art as well,” Gausman said.

The cast was about six weeks into rehearsals when students learned about a COVID case in Fremont.

“That’s kind of when the whole world shut down,” Gausman said.

Gausman was in her dorm room when she got an email with news that “Drowsy Chaperone” wouldn’t be staged.

“It was really heartbreaking,” Gausman said.

Will Yindrick, a senior from David City, was a freshman then, too.

Yindrick, who had the role of Adolpho, recalls when he learned the 2020 show wouldn’t take place.

“It was a huge disappointment,” Yindrick said. “I think I was more disappointed for Reagan, honestly, because I knew how excited she was about doing this show and this role is absolutely perfect for her.”

Yindrick and Gausman went on to play the lead characters in MU’s production of “Romeo and Juliet” in 2021.

Then last spring, Gausman and Yindrick would get another opportunity at “Drowsy Chaperone.”

Hays said MU hosted a large event when arts students watched a video telling what shows would be produced in the 2022-23 season.

That’s when Gausman learned MU would produce “Drowsy Chaperone” this fall.

Gausman was very excited, but knew she wouldn’t automatically get the part of Janet.

She’d need to audition for the role again.

Gausman auditioned one Tuesday in late August. Two days later, she learned the cast list had been posted.

She went to look at the list.

“It was either going to be a really exciting moment or a pretty disappointing moment,” she said.

Gausman saw the list.

She’d earned the role of Janet.

“I was very, very excited,” Gausman said. “I called my mom.”

Yindrick auditioned for the role of Adolpho, winning it for this production, too.

“It kind of feels like a full circle moment,” Yindrick said. “It was fun to find out we were going to get another chance to do this show.”

Yindrick and Gausman are the only two people from the 2020 cast who are in the current show.

Gausman notes differences in this production.

“This is a whole new cast and it is a really phenomenal one,” Gausman said. “All of the leads are super-talented people so it’s been probably one of the easiest shows I’ve been working on and that’s solely due to the people and the work ethic surrounding this cast.”

The choreography for this latest production is new and while a student was directing the 2020 show, Hays is directing this one.

Gausman has been able to memorize the lines quickly for this production and already knew the songs. That’s given her more time to focus on characterization and choreography.

Yindrick also sees advantages to this second chance.

“We’re a lot more experienced and being able to do the show again with friends we’ve made over three years is a really cool experience,” Yindrick said.

Yindrick enjoys his role as Adolpho.

“I get to be very unhinged – a lot more bombastic than I usually tend to act in my day-to-day,” Yindrick said. “It’s always cathartic when you’re able to have a part that’s very outside of yourself.”

Hays describes Adolpho as a Don Juan.

“He’s got a very large ego,” Yindrick added. “He believes he’s God’s and woman’s gift to mankind, but he is kind of a buffoon.”

On Monday, Gausman pondered her opportunity.

“It is a dream come true,” Gausman said. “I’m very excited. I cannot wait for my friends and family to come watch it.”

Tickets for the show are available at midlandu.booktix.com or by calling the box office at 402-941-6399 between noon and 3 p.m. Monday-Friday or emailing boxoffice@midlandu.edu Tickets must be paid for at the time of reservation.