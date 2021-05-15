After years of early mornings and sacrifice, FHS senior Charli Earth sees rewards

Charli Earth knows the meaning of sacrifice.
The Fremont High School senior has spent the last three years commuting back and forth from her home in Winnebago to attend classes at FHS. That meant plenty of early mornings, long days and constant separation from her family who continued to attend school in Winnebago.
It was an adjustment that came with its share of challenges, but Earth said she knew her decision was the right one.
“I’ve always wanted to go to a better school and I guess Fremont was just my closest option,” she said. “I thought they would prepare me in a better way than at a smaller school. It was just a change that I needed for myself.”
Earth and her siblings attended FPS briefly, with Earth spending her eighth grade year at Fremont Middle School. After that year, she and her siblings returned to Winnebago. There, Earth began her freshman year in high school.
Earth’s freshman class in Winnebago was made up of around 45 students. When she returned to FHS as a sophomore, her cohort was anywhere between 360-370 students.
“It was a big change,” she said.
Every day, Earth would wake up at 5:45 a.m. to eat breakfast and leave by 6:20 a.m. She would then leave her home in Winnebago and drive one hour to Fremont to begin her day.
The time away from home had an effect on Earth. With her siblings and family spending their time together in a town an hour away from her for the majority of the day, Earth was forced to readjust.
“You’re really just there to learn, get better at academics and develop good study habits, so that was kind of where I really focused,” she said.
On top of that, Earth found her passion in playing basketball. Earth played for the FHS Tiger Girls Basketball program as a sophomore, junior and senior, scoring more than 1,000 career points and even earning an invitation to play in the Nebraska Coaches Association girl basketball all-star game this summer.
“Having my basketball girls really helped me, because it was really my home away from home,” she said. “I didn’t have anyone from my family in Fremont, so it was definitely a challenge, but I’m glad I had a good support system in Fremont.”
In her junior year, Earth began to struggle with the constant separation from her family. She felt as if she was missing out on the opportunity to be around her younger siblings.
When the pandemic struck in Fremont and in-person classes were canceled at FHS in early March, it was almost like a blessing in disguise for Earth.
While she had to transition to online learning in a house filled with her siblings, Earth said she was able to reconnect with her family.
Earth said the challenges she experienced that year helped her grow both as a student and as a person.
“It really made me grow up,” she said. “It’s really good to think about, because it only made me stronger, better and more mature.”
During the course of her senior year, Earth continued to learn virtually at FHS. She also began taking virtual college courses through Metropolitan Community College.
She would still travel to Fremont for basketball practice and to meet with school counselors when necessary.
Adjusting to virtual learning took time, but Earth said she was able to find moments to sit down and work without being disturbed in her busy household.
“I needed to get my work done,” she said. “That was just what needed to happen, so I kind of just set the time aside that I needed.”
After three years of hard work and sacrifice, Earth is starting to see the rewards.
This weekend, she will graduate among the 2021 class. Next, Earth will begin the next stage of her academic and athletic career at Concordia University, where she will play basketball and pursue a degree in business with a minor in environmental science.
“I really think that I’ve grown a lot and I came such a long way,” she said. “This was one of the biggest changes in my life and I really feel like I came out so much stronger and I feel more ready than I think I would have been to take on college.”