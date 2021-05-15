After years of early mornings and sacrifice, FHS senior Charli Earth sees rewards

Earth said the challenges she experienced that year helped her grow both as a student and as a person.

“It really made me grow up,” she said. “It’s really good to think about, because it only made me stronger, better and more mature.”

During the course of her senior year, Earth continued to learn virtually at FHS. She also began taking virtual college courses through Metropolitan Community College.

She would still travel to Fremont for basketball practice and to meet with school counselors when necessary.

Adjusting to virtual learning took time, but Earth said she was able to find moments to sit down and work without being disturbed in her busy household.

“I needed to get my work done,” she said. “That was just what needed to happen, so I kind of just set the time aside that I needed.”

After three years of hard work and sacrifice, Earth is starting to see the rewards.

This weekend, she will graduate among the 2021 class. Next, Earth will begin the next stage of her academic and athletic career at Concordia University, where she will play basketball and pursue a degree in business with a minor in environmental science.