Agencies prepare for July 21 active shooter drill

Fremont Public Schools is reminding the public about an active shooter training exercise planned Thursday, July 21, at Fremont Middle School.

Access to Fremont Drive will be limited during this time.

The active shooter training will take place from 8 a.m. to noon. The Fremont Public Schools reunification training exercise will take place from noon to 4 p.m.

Access to Splash Station, 2809 Fremont Drive, from 8 a.m. to noon will be limited to those attending swimming lessons and workers.

Those seeking access to Johnson Lake Park, 3809 Fremont Drive, should park in the FPS soccer field parking lot or enter by walking.

There will be no access to the middle school parking lot during the morning hours, FPS said in a news release.

The public is asked to stay off school grounds during the training exercise.

This training exercise is occurring as a cooperative effort between:

Fremont Police Department;

Dodge County Sheriff’s Office;

Nebraska State Patrol;

Fremont Fire and Rescue Department;

Methodist Fremont Health;

Dodge County REACT;

Dodge County Emergency Management;

Fremont/Dodge County Communications;

FPS.

Fremont Police Chief Jeff Elliott is leading the active shooter training.

“My main goal as Chief of Police is to have my people respond to the situation and get out there and realize that they can’t wait to go in — that they’ve got to go immediately,” Elliott told the Tribune last week. “If I can get that out of it, I will consider it a success.”

Elliott also said when an active shooter situation takes place in a school system, the idea is to get students out of a dangerous area and put them in another building and reunite them with their parents.

Kevin Kavan, FPS safety and security coordinator, has organized and is leading the reunification training.

Elliott and Kavan, along with representatives from the other agencies, have been planning this event for several weeks.

This training is the first of its kind in this area to include all of the agencies that would be involved during a real-life event.

“Recent events around the country have heightened everyone’s awareness of the potential for these kinds of activities to take place,” said Sgt. Dustin Weitzel, Dodge County Sheriff’s Office. “We continue to learn from our training and others experiences. This training exercise gives us an opportunity to practice/experience a response we hope and pray we will never have to experience.”

Kavan noted the drills that take place in the FPS district.

“Our schools have been engaged in drills for a number of years with a variety of circumstances,” Kavan said in a prepared statement. “This past year, FPS students and staff participated in over 200 drills including fire, tornado, bus evacuation, lockdown and lockout; we have conducted table-top exercises on active shooter and reunification. This training exercise allows us to see how the planning will work in practice.”

In November 2018, a student brought what appeared to be a handgun into the Fremont High School at the end of the school day and displayed it to other students.

Students immediately reported it to the administration and authorities were called. Within minutes the high school was in lockdown with more than 35 first responders on the scene and within the building.

The gun turned out to be an airsoft 9mm replica.

Elliott recalled the situation.

“That evening, we had a real-life event that required an immediate response,” Elliott said. “In the end, no one was in peril.”

He noted the learning that occurred.

“During the event and the post event briefing, attended by all agencies involved, an insight into what we did well and what we certainly should have done differently was discussed,” Elliott said. “We learned from that experience.”

Elliott added what was learned at that time will be incorporated into this week’s training.

Mark Shepard, FPS superintendent of schools, talked about cooperation among local entities.

“Fremont is a unique community in that our local agencies cooperate to serve the public in so many ways,” Shepard said. “This cooperative effort has been evident in recent events like the flood of 2019 and the pandemic — leveraging these experiences and relationships to create a safer environment for the community is the goal of this training exercise.”