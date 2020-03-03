Agency offers parenting opportunity

A local agency is offering a free opportunity for parents, starting this month.
The program involves the National Love & Logic Parenting’s eight-week curriculum with workbooks, materials and a certificate of completion.
It includes one-on-one parenting goal intervention and meetings. It also involves one-on-one parenting offered for those not comfortable in a group.
In addition, it offers parent support groups and activities.
The hope is for Uniquely Yours Stability Support to be able to provide this service through March 2021.
Robin Ritter, chief executive officer of the local agency, said UYSS recently received part of a free parenting program grant request.
“We needed $30,000 to offer a Comprehensive Parenting Program free to anyone for an entire year,” Ritter said. “We have received a grant for $15,000 from the Fremont Area Community Foundation, and a personal donation for $250. This was enough for us to start offering the program.”
Plans for the program have been in the works for some time.
“It started because of our referrals to other parenting services offered throughout our community, and having most of the referrals coming back to UYSS, sharing the barriers to these other programs,” Ritter said.
UYSS reached out to agency partners to determine what they thought were gaps in parenting services.
“UYSS is designed to address gaps in services, helping to enhance the services of all the other outstanding services offered throughout our community,” Ritter said.
The information UYSS received, along with support letters from some of the other agencies, led the nonprofit to put together what is called the POS1 or Parenting Opportunity Services.
Besides being free, it offers the evening and weekend hours that parents have requested.
“Parents were saying that it is difficult to get a parenting class if they are working, and need flexible class times,” she said, adding that they also mentioned long waiting lists.
UYSS fielded other concerns.
“There were moms who shared with us that their anxiety issues made it difficult for them to be in a group,” Ritter said. “As a result, we have put together a system that would allow them to start in one-on-one sessions, then integrate into a group when they are ready.”
Ritter said the agency wants to make sure that parents who are actively seeking parenting help receive it when they want, need and are motivated — and not have to wait until a crisis escalates to the point that it leads to housing stability issues and not keeping the family intact.
On March 26, the first evening group involves a class from 6-7:30 p.m. and a support group from 7:30-8:30 p.m.
The first weekend group meets on March 28. This involves a class from 1-2:30 p.m. and a support group from 2:30-3:30 p.m.
Other support group options are 6-7 p.m. each Monday. Those who need different times or individual parenting appointments are asked to call for arrangements. Flexible times and dates with weekend and evening hours are available, Ritter said.
To register, call 402-727-UYSS (8977). The agency is at 240 N. Main St. in downtown Fremont. For more information, email Robin@UYSS.org.
“We still need to raise the remaining $14,750 to offer it free for an entire year,” Ritter said.
The agency recently had a mailing campaign.
“Every dollar raised gets us closer to offering this program to all families free for an entire year,” Ritter said.