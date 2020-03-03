Agency offers parenting opportunity

UYSS reached out to agency partners to determine what they thought were gaps in parenting services.

“UYSS is designed to address gaps in services, helping to enhance the services of all the other outstanding services offered throughout our community,” Ritter said.

The information UYSS received, along with support letters from some of the other agencies, led the nonprofit to put together what is called the POS1 or Parenting Opportunity Services.

Besides being free, it offers the evening and weekend hours that parents have requested.

“Parents were saying that it is difficult to get a parenting class if they are working, and need flexible class times,” she said, adding that they also mentioned long waiting lists.

UYSS fielded other concerns.

“There were moms who shared with us that their anxiety issues made it difficult for them to be in a group,” Ritter said. “As a result, we have put together a system that would allow them to start in one-on-one sessions, then integrate into a group when they are ready.”