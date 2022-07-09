Aidan Queen named Dimmitt Scholar

Aidan M. Queen of Fremont has been named a Dimmitt Scholar at Morningside University in recognition of high academic distinction for the 2021-22 academic year.
Dimmitt Scholars must be full-time students who have completed at least 45 credits of college work with a cumulative grade point average between 3.50 and 3.75. The award is named in honor of the late Lillian Dimmitt, who served as a teacher and administrator at Morningside for more than 60 years.
