The Aksarben Foundation has awarded a $900k grant to the Metropolitan Community College Foundation to fund tech focused scholarships for Metropolitan Community College students. This scholarship aims to advance those with tech degrees by providing direct employer engagement through the Nebraska Tech Collaborative and InternNE - Powered by Aksarben.

The grant, an amendment to a previously awarded grant, will be used for several initiatives over the course of three years, beginning in Fall 2023 and ending in Summer 2026.

The grant will fund the following initiatives:

• MetroMavs NE Tech Tuition and IT Careers Collaborative: Approximately $300,000 will be used to cover the tuition and facility fees for 75 students over three years. The program will also provide eight courses of books.

• Career Promise Scholarship: Approximately $120,000 will be used to fund $500 scholarships for 60 students over three years.

• IT Pathways Collaborative: Approximately $300,000 will be used to fund $500 scholarships for 150 students over three years.

• MCC Code School Collaborative: Approximately $180,000 will be used to provide $15,000 in funding for 12 students over three years.

To be eligible for the Aksarben Career Promise Scholarship, students must meet several criteria, including being a high school graduate, earning a cumulative GPA of 2.5 or higher in all MCC coursework, successfully completing a career academy and enrolling in a related program of study to the career academies and, if they are interested in pursuing a four-year degree, will have opportunities to transfer to UNO’s College of Information Science & Technology (IS&T) to complete additional training.