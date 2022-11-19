Altrusa Club helps people locally and abroad

“The best kept secret in town.”

That’s what Scott Getzschman, former mayor of Fremont, said about Altrusa International of Fremont during its 90th Anniversary celebration in 2015.

Although this civic organization is not widely known, its efforts have been widely felt.

Two annual scholarships are awarded to graduating seniors at Fremont High School and Archbishop Bergan High who apply and qualify for them. Funds for these scholarships come from Altrusa’s Annual Holiday and Boutique Sale and Annual Quilt Raffle. Each quilt is made by a club member or her daughter.

Those who help construct Habitat for Humanity homes in Fremont have been treated to coffee and snacks during the mid-morning breaks. Plans are now underway to serve lunches to the workers at the Habitat store.

Every family who receives a home from Habitat for Humanity also receives from Altrusa a bookcase and dictionary along with an age-appropriate book for each family member.

Little Free Libraries are supported and maintained by Altrusa in front of Pinnacle Bank at the Sixth and Broad streets location as well as the one on 23rd Street.

“The Fremont Altrusa club was chartered in 1925,” said Jolene Schauer, president. “The name Altrusa comes from the word ‘altruism’ and the U.S.A.”

One of Fremont’s early projects was a revolving Education Loan Fund for girls wanting to further their education. That fund evolved into the club’s present scholarship program for graduating seniors. They also started working with the bell ringing for the Salvation Army.

One earlier project was the Read and Pass Along program where those who were hospitalized or confined to home received library books for their reading enjoyment.

During World War II, Fremont Altrusa organized the collection of waste fat for the manufacture of bullets as well as used clothing and canned food for foreign relief. Also collected were books and magazines for service personnel.

The Fremont club also hosted a surprise party for charter member Dr. Charlotte Seiver when she was named Nebraska’s First Lady in 1954.

Altrusa was started by Dr. Alfred Durham, a member of Kiwanis in Nashville, Tennessee.

“He wanted to sponsor a national chain of clubs for business and professional women,” Schauer said, “who at that time were not allowed to join men’s civic clubs.”

That same year, Durham met a woman from Indianapolis named Mamie L. Bass, who shared his inspiring philosophy of service. Bass was familiar with Rotary International, a men’s service organization of which her brother was a member.

“Mamie liked Rotary’s aims and objectives,” Schauer said, “and began to envision a similar club for women.”

Bass saw the premise behind Kiwanis and Rotary as the key to helping women realize their potential, empowering them to improve the way of life for others.

On Aug. 2, 1917, Altrusa was incorporated in the State of Indiana and became the first national organization of business and professional woman. A couple weeks later, Bass was elected Altrusa’s first National President.

Ten years later, future First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt became a charter member of the Altrusa club in New York City.

Author Bess Streeter Aldrich belonged to the Altrusa club in Lincoln, and was later inducted into the Nebraska Hall of Fame.

The Fremont club is in District Seven, which includes Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Upper Michigan and Wisconsin.

“We celebrated our 97th birthday this past April,” Schauer said, “with a potluck dinner and a special birthday cake at the home of one of our members. We brought hygiene products and laundry detergent to present to the Urban Tiger Room at Fremont Middle School.”

Members also made monetary donations to Altrusa’s International Foundation’s Disaster Relief Aid to Ukraine, which was designated to Doctors Without Borders.

For the club’s International Relations, members completed 30 School Kit bags that were donated to the Orphan Grain Train in Norfolk for distribution.

Altrusa’s oldest recorded major project is a day nursery started in Battle Creek, Michigan in February 1923. In 2016, the nursery was still in operation.

In 1935, Altrusa became an international organization when a club was formed in Mexico. Eleven years later an Altrusa representative was appointed to the United Nations.

On July 16, 2015, Altrusa’s first Youth Ambassador was appointed to the U.N.

A new service project was implemented in 1966 called ASTRA, an international community service organization for youth and young adults sponsored and supported by local clubs.

ASTRA members participate in service projects in their communities. The acronym stands for Ability, Service, Training, Responsibility, and Achievement.

Action for Literacy was introduced as an Altrusa project in 1977 and continues to be a top priority for all Altrusa clubs.

“Over the years, our international presidents have selected a project for all Altrusa clubs to participate in during the biennium,” Schauer said. “Our current International President, Kathy Folley, challenged all Altrusa clubs to participate in a literacy called One Book at a Time. The goal is that by the end of 2021-2023 biennium, Altrusa clubs would collectively contribute one million books and/or donate 1 million literacy hours to their communities.”

“There is a service award that clubs can submit an entry for at their district conference each year,” Schauer said. “It’s called the Mamie L. Bass Service Award.”

At the District Conference in Duluth, Minnesota, this year, District Seven won first place for their service project called The Urban Tiger Room at the Middle School.

They received a $100 monetary gift from the International office to use toward the project.

The club receives grants from Altrusa’s International Foundation that allows members to purchase clothing, backpacks, and hygiene products for the Urban Tiger Room project.

Days for Girls is one of the international organizations Altrusa has been partnering with.

“In some countries,” Schauer said, “there is a stigma attached to girls when they are menstruating. They are not allowed to attend schools, confined to their rooms (sometimes without food), and considered unclean. Involvement by Altrusans includes sewing and supplying the DfG kits they need.”

Altrusa’s Caring Hearts pillows project involves presenting fabric heart-shaped pillows, made by club members, to cancer patients at Methodist Fremont Health. This is a year-round replenishing project.

The youth at CASA of the Midlands receive pillows and hand-made pillowcases from Altrusa.

For several years, Fremont’s Altrusa club has had its annual Holiday Sale and Boutique at the Church of Christ, 4163 N. Broad St., in Fremont. The club sells donated items such as crafts, quilts, holiday decorations, and baked goods.

They will be open 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19.

“Our members are from various occupations and lifestyles,” Schauer said. “We all share an interest in community service and enjoying the friendship, fun, and satisfaction that comes from working together for the benefit of others. We welcome new volunteers to join our organization and make a difference with us.”

For more information on Altrusa, visit its website at www.altrusa.org.