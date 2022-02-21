 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

Altrusa International of Fremont offering scholarships

  • Updated
  • 0
Local News

Altrusa International of Fremont is offering two scholarships, one for $700 and one for $500, for 2022 to the students at Fremont High School and Archbishop Bergan High School.

Students are encouraged to pick up the applications at the guidance counselor’s office or email Marian Brown at mnbrown@q.com to request an application.

Students are asked to return their completed application to the guidance counselor’s office or email mnbrown@q.com on or before Friday, March 25, 2022.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

The Carnival of Viareggio in Italy resumes after COVID disruption

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News