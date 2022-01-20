Altrusa International of Fremont offering two scholarships

Altrusa International of Fremont is offering two scholarships, one for $700 and one for $500, for 2022 to the students at Fremont High School and Archbishop Bergan High School.

Students are encouraged to pick up the applications at the guidance counselor’s office or email Marian Brown at mnbrown@q.com to request an application.

Students are asked to return their completed application to the guidance counselor’s office or email mnbrown@q.com on or before Friday, March 25, 2022.

