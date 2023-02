Altrusa International of Fremont, Inc. is offering two scholarships of $800 each for 2023 to the students at Fremont High School and Archbishop Bergan High School.

Students are encouraged to pick up the applications at the guidance counselor’s office or email Marian Brown at mnbrown@q.com to request an application.

Completed applications can be returned to the guidance counselor’s office or email mnbrown@q.com on or before March 24, 2023.