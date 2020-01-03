Altrusa International Inc. of Fremont is offering a $1,000 scholarship to a Fremont High School graduate or an Archbishop Bergan High School graduate who has demonstrated an interest in furthering his/her education.
The scholarship may be used at any college or university.
To be considered, the applicant must be in the top 25 percent of the graduating class. Applications are available in the schools’ guidance counselors’ offices and are due on Feb. 26.