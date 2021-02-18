 Skip to main content
Altrusa offering scholarships to Fremont High and Fremont Bergan graduates
Local News

Altrusa International, Inc. of Fremont is offering two scholarships in the amount of $500 each to graduates of Fremont Senior High School and Archbishop Bergan High School.

The scholarship may be used at any college or university.

To qualify, the applicant must be in the top 25% of their graduating class. Applications are available in the guidance counselor’s office and are due by Friday, April 9, 2021.

