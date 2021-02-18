Altrusa offering scholarships to Fremont High and Fremont Bergan graduates

Altrusa International, Inc. of Fremont is offering two scholarships in the amount of $500 each to graduates of Fremont Senior High School and Archbishop Bergan High School.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The scholarship may be used at any college or university.

To qualify, the applicant must be in the top 25% of their graduating class. Applications are available in the guidance counselor’s office and are due by Friday, April 9, 2021.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.