Amber Millard named Collegiate Scholar

Amber Millard of Fremont, a student at Northwestern College in Orange City, Iowa, earned a spot on the academic dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester.

Because she earned a grade point average of 3.75 or higher, Millard is considered a Collegiate Scholar.

Millard is a sophomore majoring in social work.

