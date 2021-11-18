Applications sought for 2022 Nebraska Young Artist Awards

The University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts is seeking applications for the 25th annual Nebraska Young Artist Awards.

The awards recognize 11th-grade students from Nebraska who are talented in visual art, dance, music, theater, and film and emerging media arts. These students exemplify the pinnacles of creativity in one of the fine and performing arts.

For the areas of music, dance, theater, and film and emerging media arts, students must submit an online application, which includes uploading a sample of their work and a letter of recommendation from a teacher. Full instructions are available at http://go.unl.edu/nyaa.

Visual art students must submit an online application and include a photo of their work for judging. All entries will be included in an online-only Statewide Invitational Exhibition in the spring. The winning students will have their work displayed in person in the School of Art, Art History and Design’s MEDICI Gallery, and they will be invited to the Nebraska Young Artist Awards Day in April.

The deadline for applications in all categories is Dec. 3.

The winning students will be invited to a special recognition day on April 6. Honored students and their parents will take tours of the arts facilities, attend classes, meet faculty and college students, and have lunch. The day will conclude with an awards ceremony.

Students selected to participate in the Nebraska Young Artist Awards will also be asked to nominate the teacher who provided them with the greatest amount of mentoring and support in the development of their special talents.

For more information, contact Chris Watson, director of recruitment for the Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, at 402-472-0897 or chris.watson@unl.edu.

