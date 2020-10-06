Applications sought for young artist awards

The University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts is seeking applications for the 24th annual Nebraska Young Artist Awards.

The awards recognize 11th-grade students from Nebraska who are talented in visual art, dance, music, theatre and emerging media arts. These students exemplify the pinnacles of creativity in one of the fine and performing arts.

For all categories, students must submit an application online, which includes uploading a sample of their work and a letter of recommendation from a teacher. Full instructions are available at https://go.unl.edu/nyaa. The deadline is Dec. 4.

The winning students will be invited to a special recognition day on April 7.

Honored students will take tours of the arts facilities, attend classes, meet faculty and college students, and have lunch. Parents will also be invited and can take tours, as well as receive information on careers in the arts and college curriculum. The day will conclude with an awards ceremony. (The recognition day is subject to change, pending coronavirus pandemic guidance.)