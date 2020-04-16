Archbishop Bergan announces alternative graduation plans

Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools is rescheduling its graduation ceremony later into the summer.
Bergan will host its graduation ceremony at 6:30 p.m. on July 25. The school originally planned to host its graduation on May 16. Bergan’s Baccalaureate Mass will take place at 5 p.m. on the same day.
The school will re-assess the proposed date in early July to decide if it is safe enough to move forward with graduation.
Gov. Pete Ricketts issued a Directed Health Measure on April 2 asking schools statewide to not return to the classroom through the end of May.
If that date falls through, Bergan principal Dan Koenig said the school will evaluate potential alternatives.
Koenig said he personally called students and parents to get their feedback about alternative graduation plans.
“The majority of them were excited about the possibility of a graduation ceremony,” he said.
Fremont Public Schools also moved its graduation ceremony to July 26, away from its original May 16 date.
Bergan currently doesn’t have plans to reschedule other senior activities, such as a day-long retreat, seniors honor night and a senior all-school Mass.
“We’re really not sure what we’re going to be able to do with those events now,” Koenig said.
Twenty-eight students currently make up Archbishop Bergan’s 2020 graduating class. Koenig said all students are currently on track to receive their diplomas.
While the school won’t be able to honor its graduating seniors in May, Koenig said the students will still be honored during the school year alternatively.
By the end of Thursday, Koenig said pictures of the school’s graduating seniors will be placed inside the windows of the Archbishop Bergan building for the public to see.
The school is also honoring its students with a 28-day senior spotlight on social media. Each day, Koenig said the school’s social media will recognize one graduating senior.
“We really wanted to honor them,” he said.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.