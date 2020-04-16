Archbishop Bergan announces alternative graduation plans

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools is rescheduling its graduation ceremony later into the summer.

Bergan will host its graduation ceremony at 6:30 p.m. on July 25. The school originally planned to host its graduation on May 16. Bergan’s Baccalaureate Mass will take place at 5 p.m. on the same day.

The school will re-assess the proposed date in early July to decide if it is safe enough to move forward with graduation.

Gov. Pete Ricketts issued a Directed Health Measure on April 2 asking schools statewide to not return to the classroom through the end of May.

If that date falls through, Bergan principal Dan Koenig said the school will evaluate potential alternatives.

Koenig said he personally called students and parents to get their feedback about alternative graduation plans.

“The majority of them were excited about the possibility of a graduation ceremony,” he said.

Fremont Public Schools also moved its graduation ceremony to July 26, away from its original May 16 date.

Bergan currently doesn’t have plans to reschedule other senior activities, such as a day-long retreat, seniors honor night and a senior all-school Mass.