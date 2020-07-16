Archbishop Bergan announces several new hires for upcoming school year

Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools has filled three teaching vacancies in its elementary and high school for the upcoming school year.
Anna Wiese has been hired as the fifth and sixth grades social studies and theology teacher. Wiese, a recent Doane University graduate, has previous experience working in Bergan’s elementary school.
During the 2019-20 school year, Wiese served as a student teacher for the elementary school’s fourth-grade classroom.
“It was very evident that Anna Wiese wanted to be a member of the faculty at Archbishop Bergan Catholic School for quite a while,” Principal Dan Koenig said in a press release. “Through working at the Early Childhood Education Center and her efforts student teaching at Bergan Elementary allowed us to know that we are getting a top-notch educator. Anna will put a lot of determination into making sure she is doing what is best for our students.”
Haley Kucera will take on the role of language arts and theology instructor for fifth and sixth grade for the upcoming year. Kucera has a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Midland University and is a Bergan alumna.
Kucera has worked with the school during the past year as an employee at the Bergan Early Childhood Education Center and as a long-term substitute teacher at Bergan Elementary.
“It is always a special opportunity to hire an alumnus to come back and serve at Archbishop Bergan Catholic,” Koenig said. “Haley brings a proven work ethic, a positive personality and the pedigree of being the daughter of an elementary teacher. Her passion for Bergan is evident and I know she will make a positive impact on her students for years to come.”
Amalie Guldenpfennig has been hired as the language arts instructor at the high school for the upcoming year. Guldenpfennig has an undergraduate degree from Creighton University and previously served as a language arts instructor at Creighton Prep High School.
“It was evident through the interview process that Bergan was a great fit for Mrs. Guldenpfennig,” Koenig said. “She holds the same guiding principles that make Bergan such a great place to educate our students. Amalie’s devotion to her Catholic faith and family values will serve her well as the High School Language Arts instructor at Bergan.”
The parish and school have also filled full-time and part-time positions created as a result of a merger between the Bergan School Advancement and St. Patrick Catholic Church Development offices.
Nichole Owsley has been hired as the director of stewardship and annual funds. Owsley, a 2000 Bergan alumna, previously worked at WholeStone Farms. During that time, she started an external affairs and member relations department at the company.
Owsley serves on the board of directors for the Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce, MainStreet of Fremont and Fremont Area Young Professionals. She also serves on the Bergan school board.
“I am excited to be back where it all started for me,” Owsley said. “Bergan and St. Patrick Parish has a special place in my heart and I am excited to be here.”
Misti Wolf will serve as the director of admissions and events. In her role, Wolf will work part time to handle recruiting, enrollment and retaining students. Wolf has previously served as the vice president for Bergan’s school board.
“We are blessed to have Misti Wolf operating our admissions program and developing events for the parish and school,” Koenig said. “Misti’s passion for our school is evident in her past involvement along with her embracing the mission throughout all of her leadership efforts.”
