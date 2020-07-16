Archbishop Bergan announces several new hires for upcoming school year

“It is always a special opportunity to hire an alumnus to come back and serve at Archbishop Bergan Catholic,” Koenig said. “Haley brings a proven work ethic, a positive personality and the pedigree of being the daughter of an elementary teacher. Her passion for Bergan is evident and I know she will make a positive impact on her students for years to come.”

Amalie Guldenpfennig has been hired as the language arts instructor at the high school for the upcoming year. Guldenpfennig has an undergraduate degree from Creighton University and previously served as a language arts instructor at Creighton Prep High School.

“It was evident through the interview process that Bergan was a great fit for Mrs. Guldenpfennig,” Koenig said. “She holds the same guiding principles that make Bergan such a great place to educate our students. Amalie’s devotion to her Catholic faith and family values will serve her well as the High School Language Arts instructor at Bergan.”

The parish and school have also filled full-time and part-time positions created as a result of a merger between the Bergan School Advancement and St. Patrick Catholic Church Development offices.