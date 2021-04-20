Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools announces new teaching hires

“We at Bergan Elementary are eager to welcome Maria Kruse into our educational family,” Principal Dan Koenig said in a press release. “[Kruse] is not afraid to live her Catholic faith out loud and we know that she will bring that same enthusiasm into educating her students to be disciples of Jesus Christ daily. By exemplifying faith, hope and love in her classroom, she will allow our students to become extraordinary Bergan Knights.”

Dan Sullivan will take the vacant fifth-and-sixth grade teaching position previously held by Parsons.

Sullivan has recently been assisting students as a paraprofessional educator at Bergan Elementary. Sullivan has previous experience as a middle school teacher in Virginia and as a teacher and coach at Midland University.

“We are excited about the potential that Dan Sullivan brings to Bergan Elementary,” Koenig said. “In his interview, he spoke about his desire to remain working in a Catholic school along with the admiration he has for the work that our current teachers conduct at Bergan Elementary. I know that he will be a calm presence for our fifth and sixth grade students and I look forward to the knowledge and guidance that students will receive from his classroom instruction.”

