Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools announces new teaching hires

Thirty-four full-time educators will return to the classroom at Archbishop Catholic Schools for the 2021-2022 academic year.
“Due to recent events, operating a school system and conducting daily in person classroom education has been a challenging undertaking,” a Monday press release from the school stated. “We are proud to announce that after a very difficult past 13 months of educating during a pandemic, Archbishop Bergan Catholic will return 34 full-time, certified educators for the 2021-2022 school year”
The school will have two members of the teaching staff depart at the end of the current year. Third-grade teacher Cindy Nielson will retire after a 44-year teaching career, the last nine of which were spent at Bergan Elementary.
Bergan Elementary teacher Caiti Parsons will also be departing from Bergan Elementary.
The departures left Bergan Elementary with teaching vacancies in third grade, as well as fifth and sixth grade.
Maria Kruse has accepted the vacant third-grade position previously filled by Nielson. Kruse has teaching experience in the Archdiocese of Denver at Our Lady of Loreto & Saint Stephen Catholic Schools.
Kruse has also taught third grade at Carriage Hill Elementary in the Papillion-LaVista School District and at Saint Margaret Mary Catholic School in Omaha.
“We at Bergan Elementary are eager to welcome Maria Kruse into our educational family,” Principal Dan Koenig said in a press release. “[Kruse] is not afraid to live her Catholic faith out loud and we know that she will bring that same enthusiasm into educating her students to be disciples of Jesus Christ daily. By exemplifying faith, hope and love in her classroom, she will allow our students to become extraordinary Bergan Knights.”
Dan Sullivan will take the vacant fifth-and-sixth grade teaching position previously held by Parsons.
Sullivan has recently been assisting students as a paraprofessional educator at Bergan Elementary. Sullivan has previous experience as a middle school teacher in Virginia and as a teacher and coach at Midland University.
“We are excited about the potential that Dan Sullivan brings to Bergan Elementary,” Koenig said. “In his interview, he spoke about his desire to remain working in a Catholic school along with the admiration he has for the work that our current teachers conduct at Bergan Elementary. I know that he will be a calm presence for our fifth and sixth grade students and I look forward to the knowledge and guidance that students will receive from his classroom instruction.”