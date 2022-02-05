Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools breakfast and lunch menus for Feb. 7-11

Breakfast and lunch menus for the week of Feb. 7-11:
Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools
Monday: Sausage, egg and cheese on a biscuit, tri tater, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Tuesday: Chicken alfredo, dinner roll, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Wednesday: Hot ham and cheese sandwich, curly fries, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Thursday: Sack lunch for service day – peanut butter and jelly sandwich, carrot sticks, chips, cookie, juice box, milk.
Friday: Cheese quesadilla, churro, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Fremont Public Schools
Monday: Chicken nuggets, peas, mixed vegetables, fruit juice, milk.
Tuesday: Pizza sticks and sauce, mixed vegetables, baby carrots, mixed fruit, milk.
Wednesday: Taco casserole with chips, corn, romaine lettuce, peaches, milk.
Thursday: Fiestada, broccoli, baby carrots, clementine, milk.
Friday: Hamburger on a bun, green beans, pears, baked beans, baked Cheetos, milk.
Cedar Bluffs Public Schools
Monday: Cereal bar; hamburgers.
Tuesday: Biscuit and gravy; orange chicken.
Wednesday: Breakfast casserole; beef sticks.
Thursday: Dutch waffle; chicken ranch bake.
Friday: Yogurt and granola; sloppy joes.
Logan View Public Schools
Monday: Mini cinnis; chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes, dinner roll.
Tuesday: Eggs; turkey wraps, chips.
Wednesday: Breakfast pizza; soup.
Thursday: Dutch waffles; hot dogs.
Friday: Donuts; chicken wraps, chips.
Mead Public Schools
Monday: Pop Tart; Pizza Hut pizza, lettuce salad, pears, breadstick.
Tuesday: Breakfast pizza; hamburger or cheeseburger, french fries, grapes, sugar cookie.
Wednesday: Cinnamon roll; ham patty sandwich, tater tots, applesauce, sugar cookie.
Thursday: Mini bagel; chili, grilled cheese, fresh vegetables, apple slices.
Friday: French toast sticks; chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, cranberries, tea roll.
Scribner-Snyder Public Schools
Monday: Mini cinni; chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, green beans, pears.
Tuesday: Bagels with cream cheese; open face pot pie, peas, cookies, peaches.
Wednesday: Cereal/toast; corn dogs, chips, baby carrots, oranges.
Thursday: No school.
Friday: No school.