 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools breakfast and lunch menus for Feb. 7-11

  • 0
Lunch Menus

Breakfast and lunch menus for the week of Feb. 7-11:

Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools

Monday: Sausage, egg and cheese on a biscuit, tri tater, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Tuesday: Chicken alfredo, dinner roll, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Wednesday: Hot ham and cheese sandwich, curly fries, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Thursday: Sack lunch for service day – peanut butter and jelly sandwich, carrot sticks, chips, cookie, juice box, milk.

Friday: Cheese quesadilla, churro, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Fremont Public Schools

Monday: Chicken nuggets, peas, mixed vegetables, fruit juice, milk.

Tuesday: Pizza sticks and sauce, mixed vegetables, baby carrots, mixed fruit, milk.

Wednesday: Taco casserole with chips, corn, romaine lettuce, peaches, milk.

People are also reading…

Thursday: Fiestada, broccoli, baby carrots, clementine, milk.

Friday: Hamburger on a bun, green beans, pears, baked beans, baked Cheetos, milk.

Cedar Bluffs Public Schools

Monday: Cereal bar; hamburgers.

Tuesday: Biscuit and gravy; orange chicken.

Wednesday: Breakfast casserole; beef sticks.

Thursday: Dutch waffle; chicken ranch bake.

Friday: Yogurt and granola; sloppy joes.

Logan View Public Schools

Monday: Mini cinnis; chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes, dinner roll.

Tuesday: Eggs; turkey wraps, chips.

Wednesday: Breakfast pizza; soup.

Thursday: Dutch waffles; hot dogs.

Friday: Donuts; chicken wraps, chips.

Mead Public Schools

Monday: Pop Tart; Pizza Hut pizza, lettuce salad, pears, breadstick.

Tuesday: Breakfast pizza; hamburger or cheeseburger, french fries, grapes, sugar cookie.

Wednesday: Cinnamon roll; ham patty sandwich, tater tots, applesauce, sugar cookie.

Thursday: Mini bagel; chili, grilled cheese, fresh vegetables, apple slices.

Friday: French toast sticks; chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, cranberries, tea roll.

Scribner-Snyder Public Schools

Monday: Mini cinni; chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, green beans, pears.

Tuesday: Bagels with cream cheese; open face pot pie, peas, cookies, peaches.

Wednesday: Cereal/toast; corn dogs, chips, baby carrots, oranges.

Thursday: No school.

Friday: No school.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Hear what athletes think of fake snow at Olympics

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News