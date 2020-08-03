Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools releases back-to-school plan.

Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools released its plan for reopening classrooms for the upcoming school year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The plan provides insight into how the school will respond to the upcoming year with the pandemic in mind. The document is structured around several tenets such as personal protective equipment usage, academics, screening and school operations.
According to the document, a decision was made by July 1 to conduct face-to-face, in-person instruction at each of its buildings to begin the 2020-21 school year.
The school year is expected to begin on Aug. 10, with full attendance and a full-length school day, according to the school’s blueprint.
The document also includes several draft planning scenarios, broken into four tiers, that could be implemented should COVID-19 impact the way classes could be held.
Tiers I and II coincide with the colors green and yellow, respectively, on the Three Rivers Public Health Department risk dial. Green indicates “no to low risk/spread,” while yellow indicates a “moderate risk/spread,” according to the blueprint.
Under these two tiers, the school would operate at full capacity, with all students and staff on site.
Tier III, which represents a “high risk/spread,” could trigger a hybrid-learning approach, where some students would attend in-person classes while others would continue instruction online.
The actual hybrid approach would be determined by the school’s return-to-school committee, but some examples listed in the blueprint include splitting students into morning and afternoon sessions or breaking students into groups and alternating which days they attend class for in-person instruction.
Tier IV would be enacted if there was a confirmed COVID-19 case at the school or there was a severe risk or spread. Remote learning using the school’s alternative learning plan would then take effect.
The school purchased 100 additional Chromebooks to prepare for the potential for distance learning during the school year. Additionally, the blueprint states that the school will investigate the possibility of broadcasting internet into parking lots or distributing mobile hotspots for students without internet access at home.
Face coverings will be required whenever classes are in session across all four tiers. Archbishop Bergan will provide three cloth masks for both staff and students at the beginning of the year for no charge.
When students arrive at school, they will be directed to stand on painted markers on the pavement outside one designated entrance to follow social distancing guidelines under Tier I guidelines.
Temperature checks will be utilized for all students entering the building each day.
The full blueprint, which provides more details on several tenets surrounding the school’s reopening plan for the 2020-21 year, can be found here:
