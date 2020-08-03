Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools releases back-to-school plan.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools released its plan for reopening classrooms for the upcoming school year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The plan provides insight into how the school will respond to the upcoming year with the pandemic in mind. The document is structured around several tenets such as personal protective equipment usage, academics, screening and school operations.

According to the document, a decision was made by July 1 to conduct face-to-face, in-person instruction at each of its buildings to begin the 2020-21 school year.

The school year is expected to begin on Aug. 10, with full attendance and a full-length school day, according to the school’s blueprint.

The document also includes several draft planning scenarios, broken into four tiers, that could be implemented should COVID-19 impact the way classes could be held.

Tiers I and II coincide with the colors green and yellow, respectively, on the Three Rivers Public Health Department risk dial. Green indicates “no to low risk/spread,” while yellow indicates a “moderate risk/spread,” according to the blueprint.

Under these two tiers, the school would operate at full capacity, with all students and staff on site.