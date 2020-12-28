Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools sees low positive COVID-19 tests at end of semester

Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools entered Christmas break last week with only three students testing positive for the COVID-19 virus.

Those three students were all in grades 7-12, Principal Dan Koenig said in a video update prior to the school’s break that began last Wednesday.

Nine students at Archbishop Bergan Elementary School and another nine students at Bergan Middle School and High School were in quarantine due to potential exposures.

That represents around 3.8% of students in the elementary school in quarantine and about 5% of the school’s middle and high school population.

Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools will return to class on Jan. 5. However, some students who previously missed work due to quarantine will begin catching up on assessments on Jan. 4.

“We’ll be excited to return to school and have all those things that have taken place during the first semester take place in the second semester as well,” Koenig said.

Koenig said all COVID-19 related protocols from the school’s fall semester will continue into Bergan’s next semester.

“I just want to make sure that you know that things at Archbishop Bergan for activities and for COVID protocols for school itself during the academic school day have not changed and will not change,” he said.

