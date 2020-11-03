Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools to remain open for the 2021/22 school year

Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools will remain open for the 2021/22 academic school year, the school announced in a video published on Oct. 30.
The school has faced financial issues during the last 20 years that have only been compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic.
In early May, the Rev. Walter Nolte, senior pastor of St. Patrick's Catholic Church and president, said the parish met with Archbishop George Lucas in Omaha to discuss steps to reduce the parish's then-deficit of approximately $960,000.
From there, Nolte said the parish was given three options to decide from moving forward: Both school buildings may continue to operate as normal for the 2021-2022 school year, one school building will be closed during the 2021-2022 school year, or closing both school buildings for the 2021-2022 school year.
During the subsequent months, hundreds of thousands of dollars in donations poured in from hundreds of families toward the parish's deficit reduction plan.
As of Sept. 30, the parish's current deficit was around $80,000, according to the Finance Director Steve Hill. While the parish is still operating under a deficit, Hill said there were still a number of positive financial steps made.
Hill said the parish remains current on all bills, which he said hasn't been the case for many years. Additionally, Hill said the parish has not required any kind of financial subsidy through this current fiscal year.
Despite those positive steps, Hill said there are still challenges the parish must address.
"We do have an $80,000 deficit and we still have to maintain our financial discipline, tighten our budget and continually look for ways to reduce our operating costs," Hill said.
In another piece of encouraging financial news for the parish, Hill said the parish and school are in the process of filing for forgiveness on loans taken out from the Paycheck Protection Program earlier in the spring.
He said filing for forgiveness should be completed in the next week.
If any amount of the loan isn't forgiven, Hill said it will be paid off over 10 years with 1% interest.
"We do expect that the majority of the loan will be forgiven, but we probably are seeing some of it, probably in the $60,000 to $100,000 range, that we would have to repay," Hill said. "But, it's still a bit early to tell exactly where we're going to shake out with that."
Nolte thanked both administration and staff across the school and parish, as well as donors and families for helping to close the deficit. However, he reiterated that more work will need to be done to keep Archbishop Bergan on its current course.
"We'll continue to need to raise funds, to raise prayer and to depend on God," he said.
