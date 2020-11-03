Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools to remain open for the 2021/22 school year

Despite those positive steps, Hill said there are still challenges the parish must address.

"We do have an $80,000 deficit and we still have to maintain our financial discipline, tighten our budget and continually look for ways to reduce our operating costs," Hill said.

In another piece of encouraging financial news for the parish, Hill said the parish and school are in the process of filing for forgiveness on loans taken out from the Paycheck Protection Program earlier in the spring.

He said filing for forgiveness should be completed in the next week.

If any amount of the loan isn't forgiven, Hill said it will be paid off over 10 years with 1% interest.

"We do expect that the majority of the loan will be forgiven, but we probably are seeing some of it, probably in the $60,000 to $100,000 range, that we would have to repay," Hill said. "But, it's still a bit early to tell exactly where we're going to shake out with that."

Nolte thanked both administration and staff across the school and parish, as well as donors and families for helping to close the deficit. However, he reiterated that more work will need to be done to keep Archbishop Bergan on its current course.

"We'll continue to need to raise funds, to raise prayer and to depend on God," he said.

