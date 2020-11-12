Archbishop Bergan Elementary School honors veterans with drive-thru parade

Archbishop Bergan Elementary School came up with a new, socially distanced way to celebrate Fremont’s veterans on Wednesday.
In lieu of its annual Veteran’s Day celebrations, which allowed veterans from the community to visit Bergan students inside the classroom, the school opted for a drive-thru parade to honor the area’s veterans.
“We had to be creative this year,” fifth-grade teacher Anna Wiese said.
About 30 veterans drove through the parking lot of St. Patrick Catholic Church, which was lined with socially distanced and masked elementary school students.
In their hands, the students held signs and waived red, white and blue streamers all while thanking the veterans for their service to the country.
“It was really sweet,” Wiese said.
At the end of the line, veterans received a doughnut along with handmade Veterans Day cards from the students.
“... From the teachers at the end, they said that there were tears flowing from the veterans,” Wiese said. “Just tears of joy, tears of happiness. We’re just so honored that we put that together for them.”
Wiese said she talked to her class prior to the parade about the importance of Veterans Day and what it meant to veterans in the area.
“I said this is a very special thing,” she said. “All of these men and women who will be driving through today served our county in some sort of capacity and we kind of had a serious conversation about it and they were really excited to be able to go out and wave at them and say thank you.”
Wiese said she didn’t get the chance to talk to any veterans directly, but she said she knew emotions were running high.
“It was very special to hear lots of ‘God bless you’ and ‘thank you for your service,’” she said. “I think we saw it as something small on our end, but clearly it was something that had a significant impact on the people who were there.”
Wiese said the turnout and recognition of service shows how the Fremont community can come together during the COVID-19 pandemic.
She said even though everybody is going through their own struggles because of the pandemic, there are still ways for people to connect.
“I think it’s just brought us together as a Bergan community,” she said. “ ... No one has ever taught in a pandemic and no students have ever learned in one either, so we give each other grace and flexibility with anything we do.”
