Archbishop Bergan Elementary School honors veterans with drive-thru parade

“I said this is a very special thing,” she said. “All of these men and women who will be driving through today served our county in some sort of capacity and we kind of had a serious conversation about it and they were really excited to be able to go out and wave at them and say thank you.”

Wiese said she didn’t get the chance to talk to any veterans directly, but she said she knew emotions were running high.

“It was very special to hear lots of ‘God bless you’ and ‘thank you for your service,’” she said. “I think we saw it as something small on our end, but clearly it was something that had a significant impact on the people who were there.”

Wiese said the turnout and recognition of service shows how the Fremont community can come together during the COVID-19 pandemic.

She said even though everybody is going through their own struggles because of the pandemic, there are still ways for people to connect.

“I think it’s just brought us together as a Bergan community,” she said. “ ... No one has ever taught in a pandemic and no students have ever learned in one either, so we give each other grace and flexibility with anything we do.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.