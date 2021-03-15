Archbishop Bergan expected to have majority of staff fully vaccinated by April 1, principal says

Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools Principal Dan Koenig provided his bi-weekly update outlining the school’s current COVID-19 situation on Thursday.

Currently, there are no students at either the elementary school or middle and high school who have tested positive for COVID-19. Additionally, there are only five students in quarantine across both buildings, according to Koenig.

“This is the lowest our numbers have been in a long time,” he said. “ ... So, that’s news to celebrate, but again, we cannot let up our guard. We need to continue to practice all those things we’ve been practicing all along.”

The Three Rivers Public Health Risk Dial for Dodge County remained the same last week at 2.14 — low orange. As a reminder, the dial utilizes eight data points on a rolling three week average.

“I believe this is the third week in a row that the risk assessment data has been at a 2.14, so that’s good news for us,” Koenig said in the video update. “We’ll continue to keep wearing a mask and social distancing, so that we can continue to allow that risk assessment now to creep, lower and lower and hopefully get into the ones and zeros before we know it.”