Archbishop Bergan outlines financial struggles, plan to move forward

The parish relies on continued Sunday giving, which has taken a hit over the last 20 years, he said.

“When that’s one of your largest givings and it doesn’t keeps up, it’s an issue,” Koenig said. “Additionally, it’s getting more and more expensive to educate students and it’s getting harder to charge tuition.”

Koenig said balancing the price of tuition in a town dominated by a blue-collar workforce can be difficult since charging too little affects the school’s bottom line and charging too much turns families away.

“It’s hard to make sure you aren’t charging too much tuition,” he said. “You cannibalize yourself.”

Nolte said although Sunday giving has been stagnant for a long time, the issue is not unique to Fremont.

“I’ts been pretty much universal around the states,” he said. “One of the things we’ve been talking about is how to tithe and how to be a part of the parish mission.”

Nolte said the pandemic affected collections significantly during the opening weeks of the pandemic. He said the church was one of the first to close in the state and eventually transitioned to live-streamed masses, which led to an increase in giving.