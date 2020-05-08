Archbishop Bergan outlines financial struggles, plan to move forward

Existing financial issues compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic have forced Archbishop Bergan Catholic School to address the future of the school.
In a Tuesday interview, Bergan Fund and Alumni Relations Director Sarah Monke said the school stands at a financial crossroads compounded by the pandemic.
Working with St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Monke said the school has implemented a deficit reduction push to raise around $700,000 by November.
In a video uploaded on Thursday, Principal Dan Koenig and Rev. Walter Nolte, senior pastor of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church and president, discussed the future of the school.
Koenig confirmed the school would be open for the 2020-2021 school year.
“All teacher contracts have been offered and signed for the next school year and we are excitedly waiting for students to return to their classrooms,” he said in the video.
Nolte said letters were distributed to parishioners and families over Holy Week that discussed the parish and school’s fragile financial situation.
“You are all aware that the parish and school have been in a bad spot for a number of years,” he said. “We continue to run a deficit budget and struggle to make payroll.”
In a followup interview, Koenig and Nolte said the parish’s funding issues have been present for at least the last two decades. Koenig said the school’s largest source of funds comes as a subsidy from the St. Patrick’s parish.
The parish relies on continued Sunday giving, which has taken a hit over the last 20 years, he said.
“When that’s one of your largest givings and it doesn’t keeps up, it’s an issue,” Koenig said. “Additionally, it’s getting more and more expensive to educate students and it’s getting harder to charge tuition.”
Koenig said balancing the price of tuition in a town dominated by a blue-collar workforce can be difficult since charging too little affects the school’s bottom line and charging too much turns families away.
“It’s hard to make sure you aren’t charging too much tuition,” he said. “You cannibalize yourself.”
Nolte said although Sunday giving has been stagnant for a long time, the issue is not unique to Fremont.
“I’ts been pretty much universal around the states,” he said. “One of the things we’ve been talking about is how to tithe and how to be a part of the parish mission.”
Nolte said the pandemic affected collections significantly during the opening weeks of the pandemic. He said the church was one of the first to close in the state and eventually transitioned to live-streamed masses, which led to an increase in giving.
Additional fundraisers and events meant to raise money for the parish and school were also put off due to the pandemic.
“In addition to COVID-19 and the flood last year, some fundraising we planned couldn’t take place,” Nolte said. “... Like any other business, we don’t know when the end date is.”
Nolte said the parish requested a meeting with Archbishop George Lucas in Omaha to discuss what steps need to be taken moving forward.
“Our team had the opportunity to meet this March and he gave us a timeline to make a decision about our schools,” he said.
That determination will be made by Jan. 1, 2021, according to Nolte.
Nolte said the school has three options to decide from moving forward: Both school buildings may continue to operate as normally for the 2021-2022 school year, one school building will be closed during the 2021-2022 school year or closing both school buildings for the 2021-2022 school year.
“Our hope would be if the decision was made to close one or both of the buildings, a large contingency of financial support would take place in efforts to keep the buildings open,” he said.
Koenig said Lucas relayed five strategies for the school and parish moving forward:
- Refinancing parish debt on the mortgage due on the elementary school.
- Scouring the school and parish budget to look for additional ways to reduce expenses.
- Exploring ways to temporarily draw from parish and school-related endowments.
- Increasing parish giving, creating a leadership giving society and creating a stronger annual fund.
- Reviewing new legislation for potential state and federal funding the school could receive.
Both Koenig and Nolte said their goal is for the school to continue to operate as normal during the 2021-2022 school year.
“We’re just preparing everyone for the worst-case scenario,” Koenig said. “We want to make sure everyone is aware what could happen if the necessary steps put in place are not successful. If we execute this plan successfully, we’ll be open.”
Nolte said the parish is sympathetic to those impacted financially and spiritually during the pandemic.
“When you don’t know when the end date is, it can cause that hopelessness to set in,” he said. “We’re encouraging them to stay positive and also encourage them to maybe make a sacrifice and help with our mission.”
Nolte added that the amount isn’t important, whether it be $1 or $50.
“I’ts not the amount that’s important, we just want everyone to feel like they’re part of the team,” he said.
The Bergan Fund, which serves as the school’s annual fund, received a strong boost from the Fremont Area Big Give on Tuesday. Bergan raised $38,300 from 212 unique donations during the 24-hour donation drive.
Nolte said a series of virtual town hall meetings will be held to help people better understand the school and parish’s financial situation. The first town hall will be held on Wednesday, May 13, at 7 p.m.
The first town hall will answer questions received from parishioners, and future town halls will be held on a bi-weekly basis. By mid-July, Nolte said he hopes to host listening sessions to address questions directly.
“We want to present everyone with the full picture and where we want to go at this point,” he said.
Moving forward, Koenig urged families to maintain a clear and consistent message regarding the financial situation at Bergan.
He reminded families that the school’s financial issues have been an issue for decades that were compounded by the recent pandemic. Koenig added that the school and parish are actively working on implementing solutions to remedy its financial issues.
“With your prayers, dedication and assistance,” Nolte said, “we have a fighting chance to save our schools.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!