Archbishop Bergan provides financial update

Working with St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Bergan Fund and Alumni Relations Director Sarah Monke said the school has implemented a deficit reduction push to raise the necessary funds by November.

During the Tuesday update, the Rev. Walter Nolte, pastor and president, said $180,424 has been raised so far to go toward the deficit reduction program.

"St. Patrick's Parish and Archbishop Bergan School has had a long history of generosity," he said. "It's had a long history of need, but an even longer history of generosity. Thank you to everyone who has been able to financially support us over the past weeks and months."

Nolte also thanked parishioners and families who have dedicated their prayers toward the well being of the school and parish.

Principal Dan Koenig thanked individuals who participated in the school's initial virtual town hall, saying it represented the community's deep love for the parish.

"Obviously it takes a village and it's going to take everyone doing a little so that no individual has to do a lot," he said. "Those individuals that are helping include our current Bergan parents, our alumni base, which is large and very supportive, and the parishioners of St. Patrick's Parish."

Koenig also thanked local business partners who have made an effort to support the school and parish during the past months and years.

The school's next virtual town hall meeting will start at 7 p.m. May 27.

"One of the greatest things you could do for us is to pray," Koenig said. "Pray for the success of St. Patrick Parish and Archbishop Bergan Catholic School."