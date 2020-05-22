Archbishop Bergan provides financial update

St. Patrick's Catholic Parish and Archbishop Bergan administrators provided more information on the school's current financial situation during a Tuesday update.
The school and parish are facing a deficit of around $700,000 due to existing financial issues compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic. That deficit has placed some doubt regarding the school's future heading into the 2021-22 school year.
Working with St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Bergan Fund and Alumni Relations Director Sarah Monke said the school has implemented a deficit reduction push to raise the necessary funds by November.
During the Tuesday update, the Rev. Walter Nolte, pastor and president, said $180,424 has been raised so far to go toward the deficit reduction program.
"St. Patrick's Parish and Archbishop Bergan School has had a long history of generosity," he said. "It's had a long history of need, but an even longer history of generosity. Thank you to everyone who has been able to financially support us over the past weeks and months."
Nolte also thanked parishioners and families who have dedicated their prayers toward the well being of the school and parish.
Principal Dan Koenig thanked individuals who participated in the school's initial virtual town hall, saying it represented the community's deep love for the parish.
"Obviously it takes a village and it's going to take everyone doing a little so that no individual has to do a lot," he said. "Those individuals that are helping include our current Bergan parents, our alumni base, which is large and very supportive, and the parishioners of St. Patrick's Parish."
Koenig also thanked local business partners who have made an effort to support the school and parish during the past months and years.
The school's next virtual town hall meeting will start at 7 p.m. May 27.
"One of the greatest things you could do for us is to pray," Koenig said. "Pray for the success of St. Patrick Parish and Archbishop Bergan Catholic School."
Nolte said the school has three options to decide from moving forward: Both school buildings may continue to operate as normal for the 2021-2022 school year, one school building will be closed during the 2021-2022 school year or closing both school buildings for the 2021-2022 school year.
That determination will be made by Jan. 1, 2021, according to Nolte.
