Archbishop Bergan releases COVID-19 update

Archbishop Bergan Principal Dan Koenig provided an update on the school's COVID-19 situation in a bi-weekly update Tuesday.

Koenig announced that two students at Bergan Elementary were in quarantine due to a potential exposure to the virus. However, the school did not have any other reports of potential exposure or a positive case outside of two students in quarantine.

Koenig noted that no staff members are in quarantine, adding that around 90% of staff at the school have been vaccinated.

Koenig also spoke about the school's upcoming prom celebration on April 24. Doors at St. Patrick Auditorium will open at 8 p.m., with the grand march starting at 8:30 p.m.

The school's dance will begin at 9 p.m. and will conclude at 11 p.m.

Koenig said the venue will only allow for a maximum of eight people per junior or senior to attend the grand march.

"That way, we can keep our numbers low enough," he said.

Koenig said there will be a designated section available for parents to stand in once they enter the auditorium to take pictures with their children before the start of the dance.