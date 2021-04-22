Archbishop Bergan releases COVID-19 update

Archbishop Bergan Principal Dan Koenig provided an update on the school's COVID-19 situation in a bi-weekly update Tuesday.
Koenig announced that two students at Bergan Elementary were in quarantine due to a potential exposure to the virus. However, the school did not have any other reports of potential exposure or a positive case outside of two students in quarantine.
Koenig noted that no staff members are in quarantine, adding that around 90% of staff at the school have been vaccinated.
Koenig also spoke about the school's upcoming prom celebration on April 24. Doors at St. Patrick Auditorium will open at 8 p.m., with the grand march starting at 8:30 p.m.
The school's dance will begin at 9 p.m. and will conclude at 11 p.m.
Koenig said the venue will only allow for a maximum of eight people per junior or senior to attend the grand march.
"That way, we can keep our numbers low enough," he said.
Koenig said there will be a designated section available for parents to stand in once they enter the auditorium to take pictures with their children before the start of the dance.
With the end of school quickly approaching, Koenig said it is important for students and parents to continue to follow protocols.