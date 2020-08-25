'Are we safe?' — Fremont Education Association survey raises concerns about staff, student safety

Dillon said there are worries about what students aren’t learning because of the virus, but that isn’t the overriding concern for teachers at the moment.

“The overriding concern is ‘are we safe?” she said.

On top of the responses to the current mitigation efforts the district has in place, Dillon said the survey also showed that respondents overwhelmingly agreed that FPS should have opened the school year with at 50/50 hybrid model.

The hybrid model would split the district’s student body into two sessions: morning and afternoon. The student body would be divided into these two sessions and would attend classes under the modified schedule.

This model would only be implemented if the Three Rivers Public Health Department risk dial would remain in the high “orange” level consistently under FPS’s current blueprint.

“The kids are great with their masks, they really are,” Dillon said. “But most of our classrooms, they’re not six feet away from each other and they can’t be. They’re as far apart as they can be with this 100% model.”

In conversations among colleagues, Dillon said she believes it is only a matter of time before the school will transition to the 50/50 model.