'Are we safe?' — Fremont Education Association survey raises concerns about staff, student safety

Many teachers and staff members at Fremont Public Schools do not feel safe in their classroom and worry about the safety of their children, according to a survey recently conducted by the Fremont Education Association.
The survey was sent out to around 350 FEA members and received about 185 responses.
FEA membership consists of teachers, speech pathologists, psychologists and guidance counselors. Gwen Dillon, secondary member-at-large for FEA, said around 98% of those eligible to be a part of FEA are members in the organization.
It included several questions aimed toward gauging members’ concerns as school begins amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Questions in the survey ranged from confidence in social distancing, understanding the district’s return-to-school blueprint, understanding the protocol if a student or staff member tests positive for COVID-19 and belief that the district had done all it could to prepare for the upcoming year.
Dillon said the survey was sent out because the majority of planning and discussion surrounding the district’s return-to-school plan was done while staff members were out of contract in July.
“So there was not a lot of staff in those meetings that they started having and we started getting a lot of concerns from the staff when we came back on contract,” she said.
While respondents felt the district had the best interests of staff and students in mind as it moved forward with plans for the school year, they also raised several concerns.
According to the survey, around 70% of respondents disagreed when asked if they felt safe in their classroom. Respondents reacted similarly when asked if they believed children were safe in the classroom.
“So, we overwhelmingly don’t feel safe in our classrooms when it comes to COVID-19,” Dillon said.
Survey results have been presented to FPS administrators. Dillon said the district was “very receptive” to the information.
Moving forward, she said a committee between administration and FEA will be formed to have weekly or bi-weekly conversations about issues raised from the survey.
Dillon is a science teacher at Fremont Middle School. She said students have done a great job keeping their masks on and following directions in an attempt to mitigate the spread of the virus.
However, she said the issue doesn’t lie in what the district is or isn’t doing to combat the spread of the virus. Instead, the issue lies in the unknowns that come with dealing with a novel virus.
“The issue is actually that we don’t know the science behind what we’re doing,” she said. “We don’t know. It’s just a complete, total unknown.”
Dillon said there are worries about what students aren’t learning because of the virus, but that isn’t the overriding concern for teachers at the moment.
“The overriding concern is ‘are we safe?” she said.
On top of the responses to the current mitigation efforts the district has in place, Dillon said the survey also showed that respondents overwhelmingly agreed that FPS should have opened the school year with at 50/50 hybrid model.
The hybrid model would split the district’s student body into two sessions: morning and afternoon. The student body would be divided into these two sessions and would attend classes under the modified schedule.
This model would only be implemented if the Three Rivers Public Health Department risk dial would remain in the high “orange” level consistently under FPS’s current blueprint.
“The kids are great with their masks, they really are,” Dillon said. “But most of our classrooms, they’re not six feet away from each other and they can’t be. They’re as far apart as they can be with this 100% model.”
In conversations among colleagues, Dillon said she believes it is only a matter of time before the school will transition to the 50/50 model.
“We all are just waiting to hear that we’re going 50/50,” she said. “It’s not faulting the district, again it’s the virus that you look at, but we just keep waiting to hear that we’re going to go to the 50/50 model because numbers are increasing in Dodge County and we’re starting to see it in school now.”
Dillon noted that there have been no explicit communications from FPS administration stating that a transition to the 50/50 model is coming, but she believes it will eventually come.
“We’re spending a lot of time getting to know our kids in case we go to the worst-case scenario,” she said. “So we’re spending a lot of time getting to know our kids and a lot of time using the technology that will help them through learning, remote learning or learning on the 50/50 schedule.”
While the 50/50 option was the most popular among parents and staff, Superintendent Mark Shepard said the district opted to focus on the in-person classroom with optional virtual learning because of the lessened burden it would bring on families.
“The 50/50 model has been well developed, but we also know that the model will be quite a burden on parents and families,” he said. “Having kids in school for either the morning or afternoon, but not both, will require additional opportunities where parents will not have their kids in school.”
Shepard added that the three-week average from Three Rivers, along with the number of positive cases reported by FPS, are favorable.
FPS recently released its updated COVID-19 numbers, which showed that two students and one staff member are currently in quarantine due to a positive COVID-19 test.
An additional 72 students and three staff members are in quarantine due to a potential exposure.
Shepard said, while those numbers may be alarming at first glance, it shows how effective the school’s contact tracing system is.
“The reality is those are good numbers from a standpoint of the contact tracing is working and individuals who may have been exposed are not in school,” he said.
While he said it’s impossible to speculate about how the virus is trending, he’s optimistic that the school will be able to continue operating at its current level.
“I’m hoping that it will continue to trend in a favorable direction,” he said.
As a teacher, Dillon said this year’s day-to-day planning is a far cry compared to what a normal year would look like.
“On a daily basis we worry about ourselves, we worry about our co-workers, we worry about the kids in the health aspect,” Dillon said.
Shepard said the work of FPS teachers has been “absolutely amazing” since the start of the school year. He said teachers and students have done an excellent job following protocol outlined in the district’s return-to-school blueprint.
“The kids have been amazing, but our teachers continue to do what they love to do and that they have a passion, and that is impacting students lives every day,” Shepard said. “It’s pretty powerful. It’s even more powerful, in my opinion, during a pandemic.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!