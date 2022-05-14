Area Central Community College-Columbus students honored at convocation

Special recognition awards were presented April 14 at the 2022 Student Recognition and Awards Convocation at Central Community College-Columbus.

Exceptional Student Awards – One student is honored in each academic program. Recipients must have completed at least 30 credit hours and are selected for their good academic standing; strong classroom performance, leadership and citizenship skills; and demonstrated excellence in their major area of study.

Wyatt Hegemann of Howells was the honoree for the welding program.

Appreciation Awards – Appreciation awards were presented to students who were officers, active members or award winners in various campus organizations during the 2021-22 academic year. Honored students were:

Ag Club – The Ag Club promotes increased student involvement in agricultural systems and works to educate and inform citizens on the importance of agriculture.

Area Ag Club members include Shyann Rolenc of Hooper, secretary; and Hunter Pickworth of Mead.

Judicial Board – The Judicial Board is authorized by the campus administration to hear and judge cases involving student violations of rules and regulations in the residence hall and on campus.

Katelyn Bayer of Morse Bluff was honored for being the court reporter.

Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society – Phi Theta Kappa is an international honor society for two-year colleges. To obtain membership, students earn 12 hours of college credit and have at least a 3.5 grade point average.

Phi Theta Kappa members include: Madisen Jelinek of Linwood; Bayer, president; and Josephine Richards of Oakland.

SkillsUSA – SkillsUSA is a national organization that trains secondary and post-secondary students in leadership and personal skills such as dependability, teamwork, communications and customer relations through competitions, development activities and service projects.

Hegemann was recognized for being a member of SkillsUSA.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.