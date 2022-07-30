Area diesel technology student earns $10,000 scholarship from Truck Center Companies

A Northeast Community College student is one of five people to receive scholarships from a Midwest trucking company.

Truck Center Companies has presented Dru Mueller of Hooper with a $10,000 scholarship, $5,000 for tools, a laptop computer, communication adaptor, and diagnostic software to continue his education in the Diesel Technology program at Northeast. The presentation was made at Truck Center Companies’ Norfolk location.

The scholarship provides opportunities to students who graduate from accredited community and technical college programs in diesel or collision repair technology. Students selected for the scholarship must commit to work for one of Truck Centers Freightliner dealerships for two years after graduation. They must maintain high academic standing and must be accepted into an accredited diesel technology program.

Mueller is an incoming sophomore and has maintained a grade point average of above 3.4, possesses a good work ethic and takes pride in being a diesel technician. In addition to his obtaining his education at Northeast, he is currently employed part time at Truck Center Norfolk.

The Diesel Technology Truck program at Northeast Community College instructs students on the basic knowledge and skills needed to service and repair diesel and gas-powered equipment. In addition to classroom study, students receive over 1,000 hours of lab training. The college also offers diesel technology with a tractor concentration.

Truck Center Companies is a family-owned business and is one of the largest Freightliner dealers in the Midwest. Founded in 1975, the Omaha-based dealership is located in 18 cities throughout Nebraska, Kansas, Iowa, and Minnesota.