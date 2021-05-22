Area Northeast Community College students earn medals at competition

Northeast Community College students captured a combined 12 medals in a competition that showcases the best career and technical education students in Nebraska. Northeast crowned nine state champions and swept the competition in one category at the 2021 SkillsUSA Nebraska Virtual State Leadership and Skills Conference.

In the competition, students in skilled and technical education science contests work against the clock and each other, proving their expertise in occupations such as electronics, computer-aided drafting, precision machining, medical assisting and culinary arts. The philosophy of the championships is to reward students for excellence, to involve industry in directly evaluating student performance and to keep training relevant to employers' needs.

More than 1,500 students across the state competed in more than 100 events.

Braxton Bargmann of Lyons won a gold medal in technical drafting. Lance Vie and Luke Vie, both of Fontanelle, were part of Northeast’s gold medal broadcast news production team.

As state champions, the Northeast gold medal students have qualified for the SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference to be held virtually, June 21-24, with localized hands-on elements for select competitions.

The gold medal state winners will compete virtually in the national contests in their area of specialization, competing against some of the best and most talented students in the country.

