Area Northeast Community College students honored at state capitol ceremony

Northeast Community College students recently were honored during a special ceremony in the Nebraska State Capitol Rotunda in Lincoln. They joined other students from across the state during the 24th Annual Commissioner’s Recognition for Student Excellence in Career & Technical Education.

The ceremony, sponsored by the Nebraska Department of Education, recognized college and high school students for outstanding achievement after each finished in top 10 positions in their respective national competitions earlier this year.

Northeast students who competed in the National Skills USA competition earlier this year were recognized and received certificates during the ceremony. Brian Halstead, deputy commissioner at the Department of Education, and Lt. Gov. Mike Foley, served as keynote speakers.

SkillsUSA is a partnership of students, teachers and industry working together to ensure America has a skilled workforce. The organization serves middle school, high school and college students in programs in preparing them for technical, skilled and service careers.

It was originally founded as Vocational Industrial Clubs of America in 1965. In 2004, the name was changed to SkillsUSA. Since 1965, the organization has served more than 13.5 million members. SkillsUSA strives to enhance the lives and careers of students, instructors and industry representatives as they strive to be champions at work.

In April, Northeast students participated in the Nebraska SkillsUSA competition. In the competition, students in skilled and technical education science contests work against the clock and each other, proving their expertise in occupations such as automotive, building construction, computer-aided drafting, electronics, information technology, and welding. The philosophy of the championships is to reward students for excellence, involve industry in directly evaluating student performance and to keep training relevant to employers’ needs.

At the state event in Grand Island, Northeast crowned 30 state champion gold medalists, 17 silver and nine bronze medalists and swept the medal platform in four categories.

At the national SkillsUSA competition in Atlanta in June, Northeast Media Arts—Broadcasting team took the national championship in its division. In addition, 11 Northeast students earned silver and/or bronze medals in other categories including architectural drafting, automotive refinishing technology, crime scene investigation, and welding.

An area Northeast student who placed at the national competition and were recognized at the Lincoln ceremony was Jake Bartosh, Arlington, in crime scene investigation.

Other area Northeast students competing in the national SkillsUSA competition were Aaron Disher, West Point, and Cooper Hilgenkamp, Arlington, in teamworks competition.

Other students recognized during the Commissioner’s Recognition ceremony were in DECA, Educators Rising, FBLA, FCCLA, FFA and HOSA chapters from across Nebraska.