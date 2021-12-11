 Skip to main content
Area school breakfast and lunch menus for Dec. 13-17

Lunch Menus

Breakfast and lunch menus for the week of Dec. 13.

Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools

Monday: Sloppy joe sandwich, tater tots, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Tuesday: French toast sticks, little smokies, yogurt, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Wednesday: Hot dog, chips, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Thursday: Christmas dinner – spiral ham, baby potatoes, corn, dinner roll, fruit, milk.

Friday: Stuffed crust pepperoni pizza, fruit, vegetable, milk.

Fremont Public Schools

Monday: Pepperoni pizza, juice, applesauce, Oreo cookies, milk.

Tuesday: Hot dog on a bun, tater tots, green beans, diced peaches, milk.

Wednesday: Breaded beef patty, mashed potatoes and gravy, roll, broccoli, mixed fruit, milk.

Thursday: Deli turkey sandwich, vegetable, peas, diced pears, milk.

Friday: No school.

Cedar Bluffs Public Schools

Monday: Bagel bites; chicken sandwich.

Tuesday: Muffin; meatloaf, macaroni and cheese.

Wednesday: Breakfast on a stick; orange chicken.

Thursday: UBR cookie; deli sub and soup.

Friday: Smilies delight; pullaparts with marinara.

Logan View Public Schools

Monday: Mini cinnis; corn dogs, chips.

Tuesday: Eggs; quesadilla.

Wednesday: Breakfast pizza; Christmas dinner.

Thursday: Egg sausage tornado; sub sandwich, chips.

Friday: Donuts; fiestadas.

North Bend Central Schools

Monday: Yogurt parfait; corn dogs, baked beans.

Tuesday: Coffee cake; taco, Spanish rice.

Wednesday: Cheese omelet; ham and scalloped potatoes.

Thursday: Pretzel with cheese sauce; macaroni and cheese, garlic bread, peas.

Friday: Egg patty and sausage link; oriental dinner.

Oakland-Craig Public Schools

Monday: Bacon and egg breakfast pizza, cereal, fruit, milk, juice; chili cheese hot dogs, french fries, fruit, milk.

Tuesday: Pancake on a stick, cereal, fruit, juice, milk; toasted ham and cheese sandwich, tomato soup, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Wednesday: Cheesy eggs, tri tater, cereal, juice, milk; taco in a bag, refried beans, fruit, milk.

Thursday: Strawberry cream cheese mini bagels, cereal, juice, milk; rotini with meat sauce, peas, fruit, garlic bread, milk.

Friday: Cereal and yogurt, juice, milk; turkey, bacon and cheese croissant, tri tater, fruit, vegetable, milk.

Scribner-Snyder Public Schools

Monday: Assorted danishes; pork patty, mashed potatoes, California vegetables, peaches.

Tuesday: Banana bread; hamburgers, baked beans, french fries, apple slices.

Wednesday: Bagels with cream cheese; sub sandwich, chips, lettuce, pears.

Thursday: Apple frudel; open face pot pie, peas, cookies, mixed fruit.

Friday: Cereal/toast; chicken sandwich, chips, baby carrots, apricots.

