Area school breakfast and lunch menus for Dec. 13-17

Breakfast and lunch menus for the week of Dec. 13.
Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools
Monday: Sloppy joe sandwich, tater tots, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Tuesday: French toast sticks, little smokies, yogurt, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Wednesday: Hot dog, chips, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Thursday: Christmas dinner – spiral ham, baby potatoes, corn, dinner roll, fruit, milk.
Friday: Stuffed crust pepperoni pizza, fruit, vegetable, milk.
Fremont Public Schools
Monday: Pepperoni pizza, juice, applesauce, Oreo cookies, milk.
Tuesday: Hot dog on a bun, tater tots, green beans, diced peaches, milk.
Wednesday: Breaded beef patty, mashed potatoes and gravy, roll, broccoli, mixed fruit, milk.
Thursday: Deli turkey sandwich, vegetable, peas, diced pears, milk.
Friday: No school.
Cedar Bluffs Public Schools
Monday: Bagel bites; chicken sandwich.
Tuesday: Muffin; meatloaf, macaroni and cheese.
Wednesday: Breakfast on a stick; orange chicken.
Thursday: UBR cookie; deli sub and soup.
Friday: Smilies delight; pullaparts with marinara.
Logan View Public Schools
Monday: Mini cinnis; corn dogs, chips.
Tuesday: Eggs; quesadilla.
Wednesday: Breakfast pizza; Christmas dinner.
Thursday: Egg sausage tornado; sub sandwich, chips.
Friday: Donuts; fiestadas.
North Bend Central Schools
Monday: Yogurt parfait; corn dogs, baked beans.
Tuesday: Coffee cake; taco, Spanish rice.
Wednesday: Cheese omelet; ham and scalloped potatoes.
Thursday: Pretzel with cheese sauce; macaroni and cheese, garlic bread, peas.
Friday: Egg patty and sausage link; oriental dinner.
Oakland-Craig Public Schools
Monday: Bacon and egg breakfast pizza, cereal, fruit, milk, juice; chili cheese hot dogs, french fries, fruit, milk.
Tuesday: Pancake on a stick, cereal, fruit, juice, milk; toasted ham and cheese sandwich, tomato soup, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Wednesday: Cheesy eggs, tri tater, cereal, juice, milk; taco in a bag, refried beans, fruit, milk.
Thursday: Strawberry cream cheese mini bagels, cereal, juice, milk; rotini with meat sauce, peas, fruit, garlic bread, milk.
Friday: Cereal and yogurt, juice, milk; turkey, bacon and cheese croissant, tri tater, fruit, vegetable, milk.
Scribner-Snyder Public Schools
Monday: Assorted danishes; pork patty, mashed potatoes, California vegetables, peaches.
Tuesday: Banana bread; hamburgers, baked beans, french fries, apple slices.
Wednesday: Bagels with cream cheese; sub sandwich, chips, lettuce, pears.
Thursday: Apple frudel; open face pot pie, peas, cookies, mixed fruit.
Friday: Cereal/toast; chicken sandwich, chips, baby carrots, apricots.