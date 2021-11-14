 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

Area school breakfast and lunch menus for Nov. 15-19

  • 0
Lunch Menus

Breakfast and lunch menus for the week of Nov 15.

Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools

Monday: Ham and au gratin potatoes, vegetable, fruit, dinner roll, milk.

Tuesday: Tater tot casserole, breadstick, fruit, milk.

Wednesday: Hot dog, chips, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Thursday: Turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, green bean casserole, dinner roll, fruit, milk.

Friday: No school.

Fremont Public Schools

Monday: Waffles, sausage, tri tater, fruit punch, mixed fruit, milk.

Tuesday: Chicken patty on a bun, carrots, seasoned fries, applesauce cup, milk.

Wednesday: Turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, tea roll, green beans, peaches, sugar cookie, milk.

Thursday: Hot dog on a bun, oven fries, Doritos, pears, milk.

Friday: Pizza sticks with sauce, corn, salad mix, Cheez It, milk.

Trinity Lutheran School

Monday: Pulled pork sandwich or peanut butter and jelly sandwich, baked beans, smiley fries, pears, milk.

People are also reading…

Tuesday: Chicken taquitos or peanut butter and jelly sandwich, salad, corn, peaches, milk.

Wednesday: Mini corn dogs or peanut butter and jelly sandwich, tater tots, cooked carrots, warm apples, milk.

Thursday: Ham and scalloped potatoes or peanut butter and jelly sandwich, mixed fruit, bread, milk.

Friday: Diced turkey in gravy over mashed potatoes or peanut butter and jelly sandwich, green bean casserole, applesauce, dinner roll, pumpkin bar.

Cedar Bluffs Public Schools

Monday: Must Go’s; hamburgers.

Tuesday: Donut; hot ham and cheese with tomato soup.

Wednesday: Breakfast sandwich; cheesy bread and marinara.

Thursday: Cereal; turkey dinner.

Friday: UBR cookie; chicken noodle soup.

Logan View Public Schools

Monday: Cinna buns; raviolis, breadsticks.

Tuesday: Eggs; corn dogs.

Wednesday: Breakfast pizza; Thanksgiving dinner.

Thursday: Pancake on a stick; turkey wraps, chips.

Friday: Donuts; quesadilla.

North Bend Central Schools

Monday: Combo bar; crispito, green beans.

Tuesday: Pancake on a stick; Italian dunkers, corn.

Wednesday: Sausage biscuits; popcorn, chicken meal.

Thursday: French toast sticks; breakfast for lunch.

Friday: Tornadoes; pulled pork, mixed vegetables.

Oakland-Craig Public Schools

Monday: Breakfast pizza; chili cheese dogs, fries, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Tuesday: Pancake on a stick; toasted ham and cheese sandwich, tomato soup, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Wednesday: Cheesy eggs, tri tater, toast; nachos with ground beef, vegetable, fruit, rice, salsa.

Thursday: Strawberry cream cheese mini bagels, fruit, milk; turkey gravy over mashed potatoes, stuffing, berried green beans, applesauce, dinner roll, pumpkin pie.

Friday: Cereal and yogurt, cran-raspberry juice, milk; split top pepperoni calzone, side salad, tri tater.

Scribner-Snyder Public Schools

Monday: Pancake on a stick; Beef patty, mashed potatoes, California vegetables, apricots.

Tuesday: Breakfast pizza; tater tot bar, cooked broccoli, cookies, pineapple.

Wednesday: Muffins and yogurt; taco burger, rice, green beans, pears.

Thursday: Banana bread; turkey, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, dinner roll, fruit fluff.

Friday: Cereal/toast; hamburgers, chips, baby carrots, peaches.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News