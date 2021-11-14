Area school breakfast and lunch menus for Nov. 15-19

Breakfast and lunch menus for the week of Nov 15.
Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools
Monday: Ham and au gratin potatoes, vegetable, fruit, dinner roll, milk.
Tuesday: Tater tot casserole, breadstick, fruit, milk.
Wednesday: Hot dog, chips, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Thursday: Turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, green bean casserole, dinner roll, fruit, milk.
Friday: No school.
Fremont Public Schools
Monday: Waffles, sausage, tri tater, fruit punch, mixed fruit, milk.
Tuesday: Chicken patty on a bun, carrots, seasoned fries, applesauce cup, milk.
Wednesday: Turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, tea roll, green beans, peaches, sugar cookie, milk.
Thursday: Hot dog on a bun, oven fries, Doritos, pears, milk.
Friday: Pizza sticks with sauce, corn, salad mix, Cheez It, milk.
Trinity Lutheran School
Monday: Pulled pork sandwich or peanut butter and jelly sandwich, baked beans, smiley fries, pears, milk.
Tuesday: Chicken taquitos or peanut butter and jelly sandwich, salad, corn, peaches, milk.
Wednesday: Mini corn dogs or peanut butter and jelly sandwich, tater tots, cooked carrots, warm apples, milk.
Thursday: Ham and scalloped potatoes or peanut butter and jelly sandwich, mixed fruit, bread, milk.
Friday: Diced turkey in gravy over mashed potatoes or peanut butter and jelly sandwich, green bean casserole, applesauce, dinner roll, pumpkin bar.
Cedar Bluffs Public Schools
Monday: Must Go’s; hamburgers.
Tuesday: Donut; hot ham and cheese with tomato soup.
Wednesday: Breakfast sandwich; cheesy bread and marinara.
Thursday: Cereal; turkey dinner.
Friday: UBR cookie; chicken noodle soup.
Logan View Public Schools
Monday: Cinna buns; raviolis, breadsticks.
Tuesday: Eggs; corn dogs.
Wednesday: Breakfast pizza; Thanksgiving dinner.
Thursday: Pancake on a stick; turkey wraps, chips.
Friday: Donuts; quesadilla.
North Bend Central Schools
Monday: Combo bar; crispito, green beans.
Tuesday: Pancake on a stick; Italian dunkers, corn.
Wednesday: Sausage biscuits; popcorn, chicken meal.
Thursday: French toast sticks; breakfast for lunch.
Friday: Tornadoes; pulled pork, mixed vegetables.
Oakland-Craig Public Schools
Monday: Breakfast pizza; chili cheese dogs, fries, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Tuesday: Pancake on a stick; toasted ham and cheese sandwich, tomato soup, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Wednesday: Cheesy eggs, tri tater, toast; nachos with ground beef, vegetable, fruit, rice, salsa.
Thursday: Strawberry cream cheese mini bagels, fruit, milk; turkey gravy over mashed potatoes, stuffing, berried green beans, applesauce, dinner roll, pumpkin pie.
Friday: Cereal and yogurt, cran-raspberry juice, milk; split top pepperoni calzone, side salad, tri tater.
Scribner-Snyder Public Schools
Monday: Pancake on a stick; Beef patty, mashed potatoes, California vegetables, apricots.
Tuesday: Breakfast pizza; tater tot bar, cooked broccoli, cookies, pineapple.
Wednesday: Muffins and yogurt; taco burger, rice, green beans, pears.
Thursday: Banana bread; turkey, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, dinner roll, fruit fluff.
Friday: Cereal/toast; hamburgers, chips, baby carrots, peaches.