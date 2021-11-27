 Skip to main content
Area school breakfast and lunch menus for Nov. 29-Dec. 3

Lunch Menus

Breakfast and lunch menus for the week of Nov 29.

Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools

Monday: Chicken taquitos, tri tater, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Tuesday: Hot ham and cheese sandwich, curly fries, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Wednesday: Chicken tenders, garlic bread, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Thursday: Breaded beef patty, baked potato, dinner roll, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Friday: Cheese quesadilla, churro, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Fremont Public Schools

Monday: Pigs in a blanket, scalloped potatoes, mixed fruit, rice krispy treat, milk.

Tuesday: Garlic french bread pizza, green beans, potato smiles, pears, milk.

Wednesday: Breaded pork patty, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, roll, peaches, milk.

Thursday: Chicken patty on a bun, juice, corn, potato chips, milk.

Friday: Fiestada, au gratin potatoes, baby carrots, diced pears, ice cream sandwich, milk.

Logan View Public Schools

Monday: French toast; popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes, dinner roll.

Tuesday: Eggs; macaroni and cheese, corn bread muffin.

Wednesday: Breakfast pizza; hamburgers, chips.

Thursday: Dutch waffles; tacos.

Friday: Donuts; pizza.

Mead Public Schools

Monday: Breakfast bar; corn dog, baked beans, potato wedge, apple slices, chocolate chip cookie.

Tuesday: Donut; biscuits and gravy, hash brown, pineapple, oatmeal cookie.

Wednesday: Egg omelet; walking taco, corn, apple slices, peanut butter sandwich.

Thursday: Mini bagels; meatball sub sandwich, tater tots, mandarin oranges, oatmeal cookie.

Friday: French toast sticks; chicken tenders, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, cherry tart, tea roll.

Oakland-Craig Public Schools

Monday: Breakfast pizza, cereal bar, fruit, milk; mandarin orange chicken, chef salad, peanut butter and jelly sandwich, vegetables, rice.

Tuesday: Strawberry pancakes, cereal, fruit, milk; chicken and cheese taquitos, chef salad, peanut butter and jelly sandwich, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Wednesday: Scrambled eggs, hash browns, toast, fruit, milk; hamburgers, chef salad, peanut butter and jelly sandwich, potato smiles, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Thursday: Cherry frudel, cereal, fruit, milk; bosco sticks, chef salad, peanut butter and jelly sandwich, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Friday: Cereal and yogurt, juice, fruit, milk; beef fiestada, chef salad, peanut butter and jelly sandwich, vegetables, fruit, milk.

Scribner-Snyder Public Schools

Monday: Waffles; teriyaki chicken, rice, stir fry vegetables, pineapple.

Tuesday: Long johns; Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, green beans, mixed fruit.

Wednesday: Pop Tarts; nachos, refried beans, lettuce, peaches.

Thursday: Mini cinni; barbecue pork sandwich, baked beans, chips, apricots.

Friday: Cereal/toast; chili, cinnamon rolls, fruit cup, pears.

