Area school breakfast and lunch menus for Nov. 29-Dec. 3

Breakfast and lunch menus for the week of Nov 29.
Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools
Monday: Chicken taquitos, tri tater, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Tuesday: Hot ham and cheese sandwich, curly fries, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Wednesday: Chicken tenders, garlic bread, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Thursday: Breaded beef patty, baked potato, dinner roll, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Friday: Cheese quesadilla, churro, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Fremont Public Schools
Monday: Pigs in a blanket, scalloped potatoes, mixed fruit, rice krispy treat, milk.
Tuesday: Garlic french bread pizza, green beans, potato smiles, pears, milk.
Wednesday: Breaded pork patty, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, roll, peaches, milk.
Thursday: Chicken patty on a bun, juice, corn, potato chips, milk.
Friday: Fiestada, au gratin potatoes, baby carrots, diced pears, ice cream sandwich, milk.
Logan View Public Schools
People are also reading…
Monday: French toast; popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes, dinner roll.
Tuesday: Eggs; macaroni and cheese, corn bread muffin.
Wednesday: Breakfast pizza; hamburgers, chips.
Thursday: Dutch waffles; tacos.
Friday: Donuts; pizza.
Mead Public Schools
Monday: Breakfast bar; corn dog, baked beans, potato wedge, apple slices, chocolate chip cookie.
Tuesday: Donut; biscuits and gravy, hash brown, pineapple, oatmeal cookie.
Wednesday: Egg omelet; walking taco, corn, apple slices, peanut butter sandwich.
Thursday: Mini bagels; meatball sub sandwich, tater tots, mandarin oranges, oatmeal cookie.
Friday: French toast sticks; chicken tenders, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, cherry tart, tea roll.
Oakland-Craig Public Schools
Monday: Breakfast pizza, cereal bar, fruit, milk; mandarin orange chicken, chef salad, peanut butter and jelly sandwich, vegetables, rice.
Tuesday: Strawberry pancakes, cereal, fruit, milk; chicken and cheese taquitos, chef salad, peanut butter and jelly sandwich, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Wednesday: Scrambled eggs, hash browns, toast, fruit, milk; hamburgers, chef salad, peanut butter and jelly sandwich, potato smiles, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Thursday: Cherry frudel, cereal, fruit, milk; bosco sticks, chef salad, peanut butter and jelly sandwich, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Friday: Cereal and yogurt, juice, fruit, milk; beef fiestada, chef salad, peanut butter and jelly sandwich, vegetables, fruit, milk.
Scribner-Snyder Public Schools
Monday: Waffles; teriyaki chicken, rice, stir fry vegetables, pineapple.
Tuesday: Long johns; Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, green beans, mixed fruit.
Wednesday: Pop Tarts; nachos, refried beans, lettuce, peaches.
Thursday: Mini cinni; barbecue pork sandwich, baked beans, chips, apricots.
Friday: Cereal/toast; chili, cinnamon rolls, fruit cup, pears.