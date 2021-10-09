Area school breakfast and lunch menus for Oct. 11-15

Breakfast and lunch menus for the week of Oct. 11.

Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools

Monday: Tater tots with meat and cheese, garlic bread, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Tuesday: French toast sticks, sausage patties, yogurt, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Wednesday: Hot dog or chili dog, chips, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Thursday: No school.

Friday: No school.

Fremont Public Schools

Monday: No school.

Tuesday: No school.

Wednesday: Pizza crunchers, peas, dragon punch, peaches, Oreo cookies, milk.

Thursday: Toasted cheese sandwich, corn, romaine lettuce, mixed fruit, pudding cup, milk.

Friday: Mini corn dogs, oven fries, baby carrots, fruit juice, milk.

Trinity Lutheran School

Monday: Cheeseburger or peanut butter and jelly sandwich, french fries, baked beans, mandarin oranges, milk.

Tuesday: Breaded chicken patty or peanut butter and jelly sandwich, cooked broccoli, au gratin potatoes, peaches, milk.

Wednesday: Breakfast sandwich or peanut butter and jelly sandwich, tater tots, apple slicers, orange juice, milk.

Thursday: Chicken nachos or peanut butter and jelly sandwich, green beans, salad, pineapple, milk.

Friday: Goulash or peanut butter and jelly sandwich, corn, peas, applesauce, milk.

Cedar Bluffs Public Schools

Monday: Breakfast pizza; cheeseburger and chips.

Tuesday: Stuffed bagel; chicken noodle casserole.

Wednesday: Scrambled eggs and sausage; chicken fried steak.

Thursday: Breakfast casserole; chili and cinnamon roll.

Friday: Apple turnover; blue light special.

Logan View Public Schools

Monday: Cinna buns; popcorn chicken.

Tuesday: Eggs; turkey wraps, chips.

Wednesday: Breakfast pizza; chicken sandwich, fries.

Thursday: French toast tornados; nachos.

Friday: Donuts; quesadilla.

Mead Public Schools

Monday: Mini bagel; Pizza Hut pizza, lettuce salad, pears, breadstick.

Tuesday: Egg omelet; sloppy joe, baked beans, potato wedge, peaches, chocolate chip cookie.

Wednesday: Pancake on a stick; walking taco, corn, mixed fruit, peanut butter sandwich.

Thursday: Chocolate chip muffin; barbecue pork sandwich, tater tots, applesauce, sugar cookie.

Friday: Hash brown and sausage; Gen Tso’s or popcorn chicken, broccoli and carrots, pineapple, rice, tea roll.

North Bend Central Schools

Monday: Scrambled eggs; chef’s choice.

Tuesday: Pretzel and cheese; taquitos, Spanish rice.

Wednesday: Coffee cake; chili.

Thursday: Biscuits and gravy; hot dog, french fries.

Friday: Pop Tarts; fish and chips, peas.

Oakland-Craig Public Schools

Monday: Mini French toast or cereal, fruit, juice and milk; pizza burger, lettuce salad, green beans, fruit, milk. Option of peanut butter and jelly sandwich for grades 6-12 or chef salad for grades 7-12.

Tuesday: Biscuits and gravy or cereal, fruit, juice and milk; omelets, pancakes, sausage, fruit orange juice and milk. Option of peanut butter and jelly sandwich for grades 6-12 or chef salad for grades 7-12.

Wednesday: Mini cinnis or cereal; corn dogs, fries, hot vegetables, fruit, milk. Option of peanut butter and jelly sandwich for grades 6-12 or chef salad for grades 7-12.

Thursday: Egg and cheese breakfast sandwich or cereal, fruit, juice and milk; quesadilla, taco spiced black beans, corn, pears with strawberry Jell-O, milk. Option of peanut butter and jelly sandwich for grades 6-12 or chef salad for grades 7-12.

Friday: Yogurt and cereal bar; beef enchiladas, refried beans, cheesy rice, sour cream, salsa and shredded lettuce, fruit and milk. Option of peanut butter and jelly sandwich for grades 6-12 or chef salad for grades 7-12.

Scribner-Snyder Public Schools

Monday: Biscuits and gravy; macaroni and cheese, dinner roll, corn, peaches.

Tuesday: Cherry frudel; Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, California vegetables, apricots.

Wednesday: Breakfast sandwich; barbecue pork sandwich, baked beans, chips, pears.

Thursday: Corn dog, chips, baby carrots, oranges.

Friday: No school.

