Area school breakfast and lunch menus for Oct. 11-15

Breakfast and lunch menus for the week of Oct. 11.
Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools
Monday: Tater tots with meat and cheese, garlic bread, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Tuesday: French toast sticks, sausage patties, yogurt, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Wednesday: Hot dog or chili dog, chips, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Thursday: No school.
Friday: No school.
Fremont Public Schools
Monday: No school.
Tuesday: No school.
Wednesday: Pizza crunchers, peas, dragon punch, peaches, Oreo cookies, milk.
Thursday: Toasted cheese sandwich, corn, romaine lettuce, mixed fruit, pudding cup, milk.
Friday: Mini corn dogs, oven fries, baby carrots, fruit juice, milk.
Trinity Lutheran School
Monday: Cheeseburger or peanut butter and jelly sandwich, french fries, baked beans, mandarin oranges, milk.
Tuesday: Breaded chicken patty or peanut butter and jelly sandwich, cooked broccoli, au gratin potatoes, peaches, milk.
People are also reading…
Wednesday: Breakfast sandwich or peanut butter and jelly sandwich, tater tots, apple slicers, orange juice, milk.
Thursday: Chicken nachos or peanut butter and jelly sandwich, green beans, salad, pineapple, milk.
Friday: Goulash or peanut butter and jelly sandwich, corn, peas, applesauce, milk.
Cedar Bluffs Public Schools
Monday: Breakfast pizza; cheeseburger and chips.
Tuesday: Stuffed bagel; chicken noodle casserole.
Wednesday: Scrambled eggs and sausage; chicken fried steak.
Thursday: Breakfast casserole; chili and cinnamon roll.
Friday: Apple turnover; blue light special.
Logan View Public Schools
Monday: Cinna buns; popcorn chicken.
Tuesday: Eggs; turkey wraps, chips.
Wednesday: Breakfast pizza; chicken sandwich, fries.
Thursday: French toast tornados; nachos.
Friday: Donuts; quesadilla.
Mead Public Schools
Monday: Mini bagel; Pizza Hut pizza, lettuce salad, pears, breadstick.
Tuesday: Egg omelet; sloppy joe, baked beans, potato wedge, peaches, chocolate chip cookie.
Wednesday: Pancake on a stick; walking taco, corn, mixed fruit, peanut butter sandwich.
Thursday: Chocolate chip muffin; barbecue pork sandwich, tater tots, applesauce, sugar cookie.
Friday: Hash brown and sausage; Gen Tso’s or popcorn chicken, broccoli and carrots, pineapple, rice, tea roll.
North Bend Central Schools
Monday: Scrambled eggs; chef’s choice.
Tuesday: Pretzel and cheese; taquitos, Spanish rice.
Wednesday: Coffee cake; chili.
Thursday: Biscuits and gravy; hot dog, french fries.
Friday: Pop Tarts; fish and chips, peas.
Oakland-Craig Public Schools
Monday: Mini French toast or cereal, fruit, juice and milk; pizza burger, lettuce salad, green beans, fruit, milk. Option of peanut butter and jelly sandwich for grades 6-12 or chef salad for grades 7-12.
Tuesday: Biscuits and gravy or cereal, fruit, juice and milk; omelets, pancakes, sausage, fruit orange juice and milk. Option of peanut butter and jelly sandwich for grades 6-12 or chef salad for grades 7-12.
Wednesday: Mini cinnis or cereal; corn dogs, fries, hot vegetables, fruit, milk. Option of peanut butter and jelly sandwich for grades 6-12 or chef salad for grades 7-12.
Thursday: Egg and cheese breakfast sandwich or cereal, fruit, juice and milk; quesadilla, taco spiced black beans, corn, pears with strawberry Jell-O, milk. Option of peanut butter and jelly sandwich for grades 6-12 or chef salad for grades 7-12.
Friday: Yogurt and cereal bar; beef enchiladas, refried beans, cheesy rice, sour cream, salsa and shredded lettuce, fruit and milk. Option of peanut butter and jelly sandwich for grades 6-12 or chef salad for grades 7-12.
Scribner-Snyder Public Schools
Monday: Biscuits and gravy; macaroni and cheese, dinner roll, corn, peaches.
Tuesday: Cherry frudel; Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, California vegetables, apricots.
Wednesday: Breakfast sandwich; barbecue pork sandwich, baked beans, chips, pears.
Thursday: Corn dog, chips, baby carrots, oranges.
Friday: No school.