Area school breakfast and lunch menus for Oct. 18-22

Lunch Menus

Breakfast and lunch menus for the week of Oct. 18.

Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools

Monday: Ham and au gratin potatoes, vegetable, fruit, dinner roll, milk.

Tuesday: Cheeseburger, curly fries, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Wednesday: Mini corn dogs, tri tater, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Thursday: French dip sandwich, au jus, tri tater, fruit, milk.

Friday: Hamburger pizza, carrot sticks, fruit cup, treat, milk.

Fremont Public Schools

Monday: French toast, sausage, tri tater, mandarin oranges, dragon punch, milk.

Tuesday: Hamburger on a bun, au gratin potatoes, romaine lettuce, applesauce, milk.

Wednesday: Breaded pork patty, mashed potatoes and gravy, roll, green beans, mixed fruit, milk.

Thursday: Chicken nuggets, green beans, baby carrots, pears, milk.

Friday: Hot dog on a bun, carrots, peaches, fruit juice, Rice Krispy treat, milk.

Trinity Lutheran School

Monday: Hoagie sandwich or peanut butter and jelly sandwich, baked beans, smiley fries, applesauce, milk.

Tuesday: Chicken gravy over mashed potatoes or peanut butter and jelly sandwich, cooked carrots, pears, bread, milk.

Wednesday: No school.

Thursday: No school.

Friday: No school.

Logan View Public Schools

Monday: Mini pancakes; hot beef, mashed potatoes, dinner roll.

Tuesday: Eggs; crispitos, breadstick.

Wednesday: Breakfast pizza; corn dogs, chips.

Thursday: No school.

Friday: No school.

Mead Public Schools

Monday: Pop Tarts; hot dog or chili dog, baked beans, potato wedges, apple slices, Rice Krispy treat.

Tuesday: Long john; fiestadas, lettuce salad, pears, breadstick.

Wednesday: Grilled cheese; nacho supreme, green beans, grapes, peanut butter sandwich.

Thursday: Cinnamon roll; french dip sandwich, tater tots, pineapple, sugar cookie.

Friday: Scrambled eggs and ham; creamed turkey over mashed potatoes, corn, tropical fruit, tea roll.

North Bend Central Schools

Monday: French toast; pulled pork sandwich, baked beans.

Tuesday: Choice of muffin; calzones, corn.

Wednesday: A+ biscuit; potato boats.

Thursday: Tornados; chicken fried steak, corn.

Friday: Oatmeal; chef’s choice.

Oakland-Craig Public Schools

Monday: Breakfast pizza or cereal, fruit choice and milk; crispy chicken sandwich, french fries, cole slaw, baked beans, fruit and milk.

Tuesday: Hot oatmeal bar or cereal, fruit choice and milk; cheese omelet, whole grain pancakes, hash browns, strawberries, orange juice and milk.

Wednesday: Scrambled eggs and toast or cereal, fruit choice and milk; ravioli lasagna, green beans, fresh spinach, fruit, whole grain garlic breadstick.

Thursday: Chef’s choice; chef’s choice.

Friday: No school.

Scribner-Snyder Public Schools

Monday: No school.

Tuesday: Waffles; cherry blossom chicken, rice, stir fry vegetables, pineapple, fortune cookies.

Wednesday: Turnovers; chicken taco, chips and salsa, lettuce, pears.

Thursday: Cinnamon rolls; pizza burgers, tater tots, corn, mixed fruit.

Friday: Cereal or toast; hamburgers, chips, baby carrots, peaches.

