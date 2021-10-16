Area school breakfast and lunch menus for Oct. 18-22

Breakfast and lunch menus for the week of Oct. 18.
Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools
Monday: Ham and au gratin potatoes, vegetable, fruit, dinner roll, milk.
Tuesday: Cheeseburger, curly fries, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Wednesday: Mini corn dogs, tri tater, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Thursday: French dip sandwich, au jus, tri tater, fruit, milk.
Friday: Hamburger pizza, carrot sticks, fruit cup, treat, milk.
Fremont Public Schools
Monday: French toast, sausage, tri tater, mandarin oranges, dragon punch, milk.
Tuesday: Hamburger on a bun, au gratin potatoes, romaine lettuce, applesauce, milk.
Wednesday: Breaded pork patty, mashed potatoes and gravy, roll, green beans, mixed fruit, milk.
Thursday: Chicken nuggets, green beans, baby carrots, pears, milk.
Friday: Hot dog on a bun, carrots, peaches, fruit juice, Rice Krispy treat, milk.
Trinity Lutheran School
Monday: Hoagie sandwich or peanut butter and jelly sandwich, baked beans, smiley fries, applesauce, milk.
Tuesday: Chicken gravy over mashed potatoes or peanut butter and jelly sandwich, cooked carrots, pears, bread, milk.
Wednesday: No school.
Thursday: No school.
Friday: No school.
Logan View Public Schools
Monday: Mini pancakes; hot beef, mashed potatoes, dinner roll.
Tuesday: Eggs; crispitos, breadstick.
Wednesday: Breakfast pizza; corn dogs, chips.
Thursday: No school.
Friday: No school.
Mead Public Schools
Monday: Pop Tarts; hot dog or chili dog, baked beans, potato wedges, apple slices, Rice Krispy treat.
Tuesday: Long john; fiestadas, lettuce salad, pears, breadstick.
Wednesday: Grilled cheese; nacho supreme, green beans, grapes, peanut butter sandwich.
Thursday: Cinnamon roll; french dip sandwich, tater tots, pineapple, sugar cookie.
Friday: Scrambled eggs and ham; creamed turkey over mashed potatoes, corn, tropical fruit, tea roll.
North Bend Central Schools
Monday: French toast; pulled pork sandwich, baked beans.
Tuesday: Choice of muffin; calzones, corn.
Wednesday: A+ biscuit; potato boats.
Thursday: Tornados; chicken fried steak, corn.
Friday: Oatmeal; chef’s choice.
Oakland-Craig Public Schools
Monday: Breakfast pizza or cereal, fruit choice and milk; crispy chicken sandwich, french fries, cole slaw, baked beans, fruit and milk.
Tuesday: Hot oatmeal bar or cereal, fruit choice and milk; cheese omelet, whole grain pancakes, hash browns, strawberries, orange juice and milk.
Wednesday: Scrambled eggs and toast or cereal, fruit choice and milk; ravioli lasagna, green beans, fresh spinach, fruit, whole grain garlic breadstick.
Thursday: Chef’s choice; chef’s choice.
Friday: No school.
Scribner-Snyder Public Schools
Monday: No school.
Tuesday: Waffles; cherry blossom chicken, rice, stir fry vegetables, pineapple, fortune cookies.
Wednesday: Turnovers; chicken taco, chips and salsa, lettuce, pears.
Thursday: Cinnamon rolls; pizza burgers, tater tots, corn, mixed fruit.
Friday: Cereal or toast; hamburgers, chips, baby carrots, peaches.