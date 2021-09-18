 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Area school breakfast and lunch menus for Sept. 20-24
0 Comments
editor's pick top story
School menus

Area school breakfast and lunch menus for Sept. 20-24

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Lunch Menus

Tribune staff

Breakfast and lunch menus for the week of Sept. 20. Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools

Monday: Biscuits and sausage gravy, yogurt, cheese stick, fruit, milk.

Tuesday: Beef fiestada, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Wednesday: Mini corn dogs, tri tater, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Thursday: Chicken patty on a bun, curly fries, fruit, milk.

Friday: Beef and noodles, dinner roll, fruit, vegetable, milk.

Fremont Public Schools

Monday: Pancakes and sausage, tri potato, diced pears, dragon punch, milk.

Tuesday: Hot dog on a bun, smile fries, corn, diced peaches, milk.

Wednesday: Crispito, veggie beans, green beans, applesauce cup, cookie, milk.

Thursday: Yogurt, string cheese, cini mini, baby carrots, dragon punch, mixed fruit, milk.

Friday: Pepperoni pizza, au gratin potatoes, broccoli, apple juice, milk.

Trinity Lutheran School

Monday: Pulled pork on a bun or peanut butter and jelly sandwich, smiley fries, mandarin oranges, milk.

Tuesday: Breaded chicken or peanut butter and jelly sandwich, scalloped potatoes, baked beans, applesauce, milk.

Wednesday: Chili or peanut butter and jelly sandwich, tater tots, peaches, milk.

Thursday: French bread cheese pizza or peanut butter and jelly sandwich, corn, pears, milk.

Friday: Chicken and noodles or peanut butter and jelly sandwich, peas, salad, pineapple, milk.

Cedar Bluffs Public Schools

Monday: Bagel or bagel bites; beef sticks.

Tuesday: Pancakes; sloppy joes.

Wednesday: Granola and yogurt; teriyaki bites.

Thursday: Long john donut; lasagna roll up.

Friday: No school.

Logan View Public Schools

Monday: Mini pancakes; mandarin chicken, fried rice, egg roll.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Tuesday: Eggs; chicken alfredo.

Wednesday: Breakfast pizza; hamburger, fries.

Thursday: Oatmeal rounds; enchiladas, breadsticks.

Friday: Donuts; fiestadas.

Mead Public Schools

Monday: Scrambled eggs and ham; fiestadas, lettuce salad, pears, breadstick.

Tuesday: Cinnamon roll; hamburger or cheeseburger, french fries, cantaloupe, sugar cookie.

Wednesday: Nachos, corn, apple slices, peanut butter sandwich.

Thursday: Biscuits and gravy, hash browns, orange slices, oatmeal cookie.

Friday: No school.

North Bend Central Schools

Monday: Long john; pulled pork sandwich, baked beans.

Tuesday: A+ biscuit; tacos, Spanish rice.

Wednesday: Power bites; crispito with cheese sauce, broccoli.

Thursday: Pancakes; chicken fried steak dinner.

Friday: Egg bites; pork patty sandwich, tri tater.

Oakland-Craig Public Schools

Monday: Breakfast pizza or cereal, fruit, juice and milk; mandarin orange chicken, oriental vegetables and rice, fruit, vegetables and milk. Option of peanut butter and jelly sandwich for grades 6-12 or chef salad for grades 7-12.

Tuesday: Pancake on a stick or cereal, fruit, juice and milk; chicken fajitas, fruit, vegetable and milk. Option of peanut butter and jelly sandwich for grades 6-12 or chef salad for grades 7-12.

Wednesday: Cheese omelet and hash browns or cereal, fruit, juice and milk; chili or chicken noodle soup and cinnamon rolls, fruit, vegetables and milk. Option of peanut butter and jelly sandwich for grades 6-12 or chef salad for grades 7-12.

Thursday: Bagel and cream cheese or cereal, fruit, juice and milk; cheeseburgers, fries, fruit, vegetables and milk. Option of peanut butter and jelly sandwich for grades 6-12 or chef salad for grades 7-12.

Friday: Yogurt and cereal, fruit, juice and milk; deli sub sandwich bar, fruit, vegetables and milk. Option of peanut butter and jelly sandwich for grades 6-12 or chef salad for grades 7-12.

Scribner-Snyder Public Schools

Monday: French toast sticks; popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, peaches.

Tuesday: Stuffed bagels; cheese pizza, breadsticks, lettuce, pears.

Wednesday: Banana bread; corn dogs, chips, baby carrots, oranges.

Thursday: Cereal/toast; quesadilla, chips and salsa, green beans, pineapple.

Friday: No school.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Over 660K flags on National Mall mark COVID deaths

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News