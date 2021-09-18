Area school breakfast and lunch menus for Sept. 20-24

Tribune staff
Breakfast and lunch menus for the week of Sept. 20. Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools
Monday: Biscuits and sausage gravy, yogurt, cheese stick, fruit, milk.
Tuesday: Beef fiestada, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Wednesday: Mini corn dogs, tri tater, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Thursday: Chicken patty on a bun, curly fries, fruit, milk.
Friday: Beef and noodles, dinner roll, fruit, vegetable, milk.
Fremont Public Schools
Monday: Pancakes and sausage, tri potato, diced pears, dragon punch, milk.
Tuesday: Hot dog on a bun, smile fries, corn, diced peaches, milk.
Wednesday: Crispito, veggie beans, green beans, applesauce cup, cookie, milk.
Thursday: Yogurt, string cheese, cini mini, baby carrots, dragon punch, mixed fruit, milk.
Friday: Pepperoni pizza, au gratin potatoes, broccoli, apple juice, milk.
Trinity Lutheran School
Monday: Pulled pork on a bun or peanut butter and jelly sandwich, smiley fries, mandarin oranges, milk.
Tuesday: Breaded chicken or peanut butter and jelly sandwich, scalloped potatoes, baked beans, applesauce, milk.
Wednesday: Chili or peanut butter and jelly sandwich, tater tots, peaches, milk.
Thursday: French bread cheese pizza or peanut butter and jelly sandwich, corn, pears, milk.
Friday: Chicken and noodles or peanut butter and jelly sandwich, peas, salad, pineapple, milk.
Cedar Bluffs Public Schools
Monday: Bagel or bagel bites; beef sticks.
Tuesday: Pancakes; sloppy joes.
Wednesday: Granola and yogurt; teriyaki bites.
Thursday: Long john donut; lasagna roll up.
Friday: No school.
Logan View Public Schools
Monday: Mini pancakes; mandarin chicken, fried rice, egg roll.
Tuesday: Eggs; chicken alfredo.
Wednesday: Breakfast pizza; hamburger, fries.
Thursday: Oatmeal rounds; enchiladas, breadsticks.
Friday: Donuts; fiestadas.
Mead Public Schools
Monday: Scrambled eggs and ham; fiestadas, lettuce salad, pears, breadstick.
Tuesday: Cinnamon roll; hamburger or cheeseburger, french fries, cantaloupe, sugar cookie.
Wednesday: Nachos, corn, apple slices, peanut butter sandwich.
Thursday: Biscuits and gravy, hash browns, orange slices, oatmeal cookie.
Friday: No school.
North Bend Central Schools
Monday: Long john; pulled pork sandwich, baked beans.
Tuesday: A+ biscuit; tacos, Spanish rice.
Wednesday: Power bites; crispito with cheese sauce, broccoli.
Thursday: Pancakes; chicken fried steak dinner.
Friday: Egg bites; pork patty sandwich, tri tater.
Oakland-Craig Public Schools
Monday: Breakfast pizza or cereal, fruit, juice and milk; mandarin orange chicken, oriental vegetables and rice, fruit, vegetables and milk. Option of peanut butter and jelly sandwich for grades 6-12 or chef salad for grades 7-12.
Tuesday: Pancake on a stick or cereal, fruit, juice and milk; chicken fajitas, fruit, vegetable and milk. Option of peanut butter and jelly sandwich for grades 6-12 or chef salad for grades 7-12.
Wednesday: Cheese omelet and hash browns or cereal, fruit, juice and milk; chili or chicken noodle soup and cinnamon rolls, fruit, vegetables and milk. Option of peanut butter and jelly sandwich for grades 6-12 or chef salad for grades 7-12.
Thursday: Bagel and cream cheese or cereal, fruit, juice and milk; cheeseburgers, fries, fruit, vegetables and milk. Option of peanut butter and jelly sandwich for grades 6-12 or chef salad for grades 7-12.
Friday: Yogurt and cereal, fruit, juice and milk; deli sub sandwich bar, fruit, vegetables and milk. Option of peanut butter and jelly sandwich for grades 6-12 or chef salad for grades 7-12.
Scribner-Snyder Public Schools
Monday: French toast sticks; popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, peaches.
Tuesday: Stuffed bagels; cheese pizza, breadsticks, lettuce, pears.
Wednesday: Banana bread; corn dogs, chips, baby carrots, oranges.
Thursday: Cereal/toast; quesadilla, chips and salsa, green beans, pineapple.
Friday: No school.