Area school menus for Aug. 22-26

Breakfast and lunch menus for the week of Aug. 22-26.
Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools
Monday: Cheeseburger, curly fries, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Tuesday: French toast sticks, sausage patty, yogurt, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Wednesday: Orange chicken rice bowl, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Thursday: Hot ham and cheese sandwich, chips, fruit, vegetable, milk.
Friday: French bread pepperoni pizza, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Fremont Public Schools
Monday: Cheese pizza, corn, potato smiles, fruit juice, milk.
Tuesday: Breaded pork patty on a bun, carrots, romaine lettuce, apple, milk.
Wednesday: French toast sticks and sausage, tri tater, mixed fruit, dragon punch, milk.
Thursday: Hamburger on a bun, green beans, baby carrots, peaches, baked Cheetos, milk.
Friday: Chicken tenders, baby carrots, apple, romaine lettuce, milk.
Trinity Lutheran School
Monday: Cheeseburger, french fries, fresh fruit.
Tuesday: Goulash, green beans, pineapple.
Wednesday: Mini corn dogs, baked beans, corn, applesauce.
Thursday: Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes, cooked carrots, pears.
Friday: Pepperoni pizza, salad, mandarin oranges.
Cedar Bluffs Public Schools
Monday: Pop tarts; chicken teriyaki bites.
Tuesday: Scrambled eggs and toast; crispitos.
Wednesday: Eggos; chicken patty sandwich.
Thursday: Yogurt and granola; pullaparts.
Friday: Cinnamon roll; hot dogs.
Logan View Public Schools
Monday: Pancakes; hot beef, mashed potatoes, dinner rolls.
Tuesday: Eggs; hot dogs.
Wednesday: Breakfast pizza; chicken sandwich, hash browns.
Thursday: Oatmeal rounds; chicken fajita, breadstick.
Friday: Donuts; pizza.
Mead Public Schools
Monday: Breakfast bar; burrito, green beans, grapes, Rice Krispie treat.
Tuesday: Donut; chicken sandwich, tater tots, apple slices, chocolate chip cookie.
Wednesday: Egg omelet; turkey sub, Doritos, watermelon, sugar cookie.
Thursday: Pancake stick; taco, corn, mixed fruit, peanut butter sandwich.
Friday: Muffin; Gen. Tso’s or popcorn chicken, broccoli/carrots, rice, tea roll.
Oakland-Craig Public Schools
Monday: Breakfast pizza, cereal, applesauce, grape juice, milk; chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, mandarin orange, dinner roll, milk.
Tuesday: Cereal, yogurt parfaits, pineapple, dragon punch, milk; hamburger on a bun, potato salad, baked beans, blueberry fluff, milk.
Wednesday: Combo bar, cereal, mango juice, mixed fruit, milk; crispitos with cheese sauce, broccoli, fries, grapes, milk.
Thursday: Waffles, cereal, sausage, strawberries, apple juice, milk; beef and bean burrito, Spanish rice, black beans, watermelon, milk.
Friday: Donuts, yogurt parfaits, orange juice, sliced peaches, milk; pizza, tri taters, side salad, Jell-O with fruit, milk.
Scribner-Snyder Public Schools
Monday: Biscuits and gravy; popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes, corn, mixed fruit.
Tuesday: French toast; cherry blossom chicken, rice, stir fry vegetables, pineapple.
Wednesday: Bagels with cream cheese; sub sandwich, chips, baby carrots, peaches.
Thursday: Breakfast pizza; cheese pizza, breadsticks, lettuce, apricots.
Friday: Cereal/toast; chicken sandwich, chips, baked beans, pears.