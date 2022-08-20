 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Area school menus for Aug. 22-26

Lunch Menus

Breakfast and lunch menus for the week of Aug. 22-26.

Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools

Monday: Cheeseburger, curly fries, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Tuesday: French toast sticks, sausage patty, yogurt, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Wednesday: Orange chicken rice bowl, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Thursday: Hot ham and cheese sandwich, chips, fruit, vegetable, milk.

Friday: French bread pepperoni pizza, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Fremont Public Schools

Monday: Cheese pizza, corn, potato smiles, fruit juice, milk.

Tuesday: Breaded pork patty on a bun, carrots, romaine lettuce, apple, milk.

Wednesday: French toast sticks and sausage, tri tater, mixed fruit, dragon punch, milk.

Thursday: Hamburger on a bun, green beans, baby carrots, peaches, baked Cheetos, milk.

Friday: Chicken tenders, baby carrots, apple, romaine lettuce, milk.

Trinity Lutheran School

Monday: Cheeseburger, french fries, fresh fruit.

Tuesday: Goulash, green beans, pineapple.

Wednesday: Mini corn dogs, baked beans, corn, applesauce.

Thursday: Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes, cooked carrots, pears.

Friday: Pepperoni pizza, salad, mandarin oranges.

Cedar Bluffs Public Schools

Monday: Pop tarts; chicken teriyaki bites.

Tuesday: Scrambled eggs and toast; crispitos.

Wednesday: Eggos; chicken patty sandwich.

Thursday: Yogurt and granola; pullaparts.

Friday: Cinnamon roll; hot dogs.

Logan View Public Schools

Monday: Pancakes; hot beef, mashed potatoes, dinner rolls.

Tuesday: Eggs; hot dogs.

Wednesday: Breakfast pizza; chicken sandwich, hash browns.

Thursday: Oatmeal rounds; chicken fajita, breadstick.

Friday: Donuts; pizza.

Mead Public Schools

Monday: Breakfast bar; burrito, green beans, grapes, Rice Krispie treat.

Tuesday: Donut; chicken sandwich, tater tots, apple slices, chocolate chip cookie.

Wednesday: Egg omelet; turkey sub, Doritos, watermelon, sugar cookie.

Thursday: Pancake stick; taco, corn, mixed fruit, peanut butter sandwich.

Friday: Muffin; Gen. Tso’s or popcorn chicken, broccoli/carrots, rice, tea roll.

Oakland-Craig Public Schools

Monday: Breakfast pizza, cereal, applesauce, grape juice, milk; chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, mandarin orange, dinner roll, milk.

Tuesday: Cereal, yogurt parfaits, pineapple, dragon punch, milk; hamburger on a bun, potato salad, baked beans, blueberry fluff, milk.

Wednesday: Combo bar, cereal, mango juice, mixed fruit, milk; crispitos with cheese sauce, broccoli, fries, grapes, milk.

Thursday: Waffles, cereal, sausage, strawberries, apple juice, milk; beef and bean burrito, Spanish rice, black beans, watermelon, milk.

Friday: Donuts, yogurt parfaits, orange juice, sliced peaches, milk; pizza, tri taters, side salad, Jell-O with fruit, milk.

Scribner-Snyder Public Schools

Monday: Biscuits and gravy; popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes, corn, mixed fruit.

Tuesday: French toast; cherry blossom chicken, rice, stir fry vegetables, pineapple.

Wednesday: Bagels with cream cheese; sub sandwich, chips, baby carrots, peaches.

Thursday: Breakfast pizza; cheese pizza, breadsticks, lettuce, apricots.

Friday: Cereal/toast; chicken sandwich, chips, baked beans, pears.

